The Fourth of July is Tuesday, but local public celebrations of the nation's birthday start Friday.
That's when the Off the Rails concert series presents the Creative Arts Guild’s professional Chamber Orchestra performing its third annual Pops in Burr Park concert celebrating Independence Day at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton.
The celebration starts at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by the jazz band Ain’t Just Whistlin’ Dixie. While they play attendees will have the opportunity to make patriotic items at craft tables.
The Chamber Orchestra, conducted by George “Smitty” Barnett, will take the stage at 8:30. As they play Ballet Dalton Company dancers will perform. The Pops Children’s Choir will sing “It’s a Grand Old Flag.” The event will conclude with a display of fireworks.
The celebrations continue Saturday in Cohutta. The town will hold its 10th annual Fourth of July celebration at Shugart Park on Wolfe Street.
"We will kick off at 6 p.m.," said Mayor Ron Shinnick. "We'll have a classic car show, antique tractors, a hayride, live music. We'll have four or five food vendors. People will be able to buy some great food. We'll also have a craft fair. People can buy some homemade crafts."
The event will close with fireworks.
"It will be a little bit after it gets dark," said Shinnick. "Probably 9:30."
Shinnick said 4,000 to 5,000 people attended Cohutta's Fourth of July celebration last year.
On Monday, the city of Varnell and the Highland Forest subdivision will co-sponsor a fireworks show around 9:30 p.m. The show will be at the Highland Forest pool area by the lake. The event is open to residents of Varnell.
And on Tuesday, July 4, the city of Dalton has a full day of events scheduled at the Burr Performing Arts Park and Heritage Point Park.
The events kick off at 10 a.m. with an old-timers softball game at Heritage Point.
Registration for various events at Burr Park start at 4 p.m. A cornhole tournament and the Little Miss Dalton pageant start at 5 at Burr Park.
Dalton musician Wes Harness will perform at 6:30 at Burr Park, and musical group Papa Soul will perform at 8.
The celebration will end with a fireworks show at Heritage Point shortly after dark.
