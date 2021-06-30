Fireworks. Eating contests. Live music.
Local governments canceled many Independence Day events last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the events are back this year, and some Dalton residents say they will be in attendance.
"It's great to be back to some sort of normal," said June Wells on Tuesday at Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park. "It's good to be outdoors. I've been vaccinated, so it's good to be around people without worrying."
In May, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who have been fully vaccinated can resume normal activities without a mask except where required by state or local laws or when in businesses that require them.
"I think they had some events last year, but I didn't go because I was so cautious," said Terry Reynolds.
On Friday the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra will hold its first Pops in Burr Park concert at 7:30 p.m at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concert is part of the Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series.
Last year, Dalton went ahead with its annual fireworks display at Heritage Point Park but canceled the eating contests and other events that usually precede the fireworks.
This year, the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department is planning a full day of fun on Sunday at Heritage Point Park as well as at the John Davis Recreation Center and the Mack Gaston Community Center. The day kicks off at 10 a.m. when the old-timers softball game starts at Heritage Point East Field 3 and the Firecracker Adult Softball Tournament starts at Heritage Point East fields 1,2,4 and 5.
At noon, the pool at the rec center and the splash pad at the community center open.
In the afternoon, at Heritage Point Park there will be a corn hole tournament. There will also be Little Miss Rec (ages 2 to 5) and Junior Miss Rec (ages 6 to 12) pageants. Both pageants are limited to 25 contestants.
The popular Krystal eating (ages 16 and up), doughnut hole eating (12 and up) and doughnut eating (13 and up) contests will also be held at Heritage Point Park. All are limited to 10 contestants.
A disc golf tournament starts at 4 p.m., and there will be professional wrestling matches from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m.
The fireworks are expected to start around 9:45 p.m. The display will fire approximately 1,000 rounds and will last about 20 minutes.
The city of Varnell and Highland Forest subdivision host a fireworks show on Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. The show is for residents of the subdivision and the city of Varnell.
Cohutta will also host its Independence Day celebration on Saturday at Shugart Park, next to Cohutta Elementary School. The festivities start at 4 p.m and include live music, food vendors and antique cars and tractors. Fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.
Murray County
Last year, Murray County canceled all of its Independence Day celebrations, but this year it plans a full day of events on Saturday at the Murray County Recreation Center at 745 Chestnut St. in Chatsworth. There will be live music, several vendors selling food and other items, and inflatables for children starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks are expected to start around 10 p.m.
The city of Eton has its annual Fireworks Festival in the old Eton Park on Friday. There will be food and games and inflatables for children. The park opens at 5 p.m. Fireworks are expected to start around 9:45 p.m.
The annual Wagon Train hosted by the Murray County Saddle Club, 560 Highway 52 E., Chatsworth, also starts Friday and will run through Sunday, July 11. Each night will bring different shows, dances and equestrian events.
The Wagon Train parade will be Friday, July 9, in downtown Chatsworth.
