Julian Mora lives by the motto “Whatever you believe, you can achieve,” and following that positive mindset helped him to receive the Best Current Topic award at the county-wide Speak Up Whitfield for his podcast “Power of Poverty.”
Mora shared the award with Southeast Whitfield High School's Tiana Griffin and her “Life vs. School” podcast.
“I knew I could do it, because I believe in myself,” said Mora, a sixth-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School. “If I don’t, I can’t do it.”
Brookwood School’s fifth-graders are “humanitarians (who) focus on systems” and how they can be improved, said Mora. That, combined with his experience through Brookwood of volunteering to make food packs for those hungry around the world, led him to focus his inaugural podcast on poverty during the 2021-22 school year.
He also understood the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the poverty problem globally and wanted listeners to “know what people have been going through,” he said. The topic “really makes people think and (touches) their hearts.”
He interviewed several teachers and staff members of Brookwood, including the principal, Meleia Bridenstine, for their perspective on poverty, he said. They shared tales of students, but even of themselves.
Bridenstine shocked him with her impoverished upbringing, explaining how older relatives would sometimes go without food to make sure she could eat, he said.
“I didn’t think a principal would have” personal experience with poverty, but “anybody can, and I felt more connected to my principal” because he knew her personal background.
The podcast also made him “more grateful for what I have,” he said. “I’m lucky I don’t have to deal with poverty.”
He urged others to take action to help those in poverty, as “by doing something it can make a change in their lives,” he said. “I’ve seen this happen,” including with some homeless people in Chicago, where he has relatives.
Brookwood School joined the podcasting network during the 2021-22 school year, and “it's "amazing to see our students be producers, not just consumers, of technology,” said Bridenstine.
Podcasting "spread like wildfire" among students, said Jennifer Barmore, a fourth-grade teacher at Brookwood. "They want to share their ideas."
Though Mora had never done a podcast before this year, he was more excited than afraid, because “I love to speak in front of people, and I’m not shy,” he said. His parents have always told him “even if you’re nervous, go for it, because you’ll become more successful and not get nervous the more you do it.”
Family support has been paramount for Mora, not only with his podcast, but in all areas of his life, he said: “My parents believe in me.”
He did have “frustrating” moments with his podcast, especially while editing for “hours and hours and hours,” he said. “I’d say ‘Why won’t it work?’ But then my parents came in and said, ‘Don’t think negative thoughts.’”
He listened to examples of other podcasts “to make it better,” and he wrote down various questions about poverty to ask his interview subjects, he said. When he finished, he let his family listen, and “they were really proud,” as they were when he received his award at the Speak Up Whitfield awards ceremony.
Moments prior to receiving the award he was disconsolate because he believed he wasn't going to receive any recognition, only to be “shocked and excited” with the announcement of his award, he said. “I couldn’t believe it was actually happening, I saw my dad and my sister (react), and I smiled at my teachers who helped me.”
He highly recommends podcasting to other students.
“I like that I get to talk about what I’ve been seeing, and I like to interview people,” he said. A podcast is “like a presentation, but more (conversational).”
“And if you are shy you’ll get over that fear with” a podcast, he said. “You can pick any topic you like and have fun with it.”
He plans to do more podcasts, and his next might be on “Whatever you believe, you can achieve,” he said. “Everyone needs to know that.”
