Crime was below its five-year average in Dalton in 2022, but motor vehicle crashes rose slightly, according to data provided to the city’s Public Safety Commission last week.
The commission oversees the city’s police and fire departments.
Part 1 crimes such as homicide, motor vehicle theft and burglary were 987 through the end of December, compared to the five-year average of 1,069, or down about 7.7%.
Part 2 crimes like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales were down 27% to 4,165 from the five-year average of 5,702.
Violent crime through the end of December totaled 94, under the five-year average of 100.8. Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
Property crimes were down to 893 from the five-year average of 968.
Year-over-year, there were two homicides compared to one in 2021; 10 rapes reported, down from 15 in 2021; 20 robberies, up from nine in 2021; 84 burglaries, down from 94; 70 motor vehicle thefts, down from 90; and 62 aggravated assaults, down from 78 in 2021.
Forgery/counterfeiting rose to 71 from 58 in 2021; liquor violations rose to 81 from 68; and public drunkenness fell to 97 from 113.
There were 1,425 motor vehicle crashes in 2022, compared to 1,400 in 2021.
There were 137 motor vehicle crashes in December, up from 132 in November and 124 in October.
Dalton police officers responded to 30 crashes with injuries in December, up from 22 in November. Those crashes resulted in 43 people injured, up from 34 in November and 32 in October. There were no serious injuries or fatalities.
Following too closely followed by failure to yield were the top factors in crashes. There were two crashes involving DUI in December, down from four in November and seven in October, and seven involving speed, down from 13 in November and eight in October. Thursdays saw the most crashes, with 27, and Sundays the fewest, with nine.
Rear-end crashes were the most common in December with 55. Angle crashes were second with 44, and collision with an object third with 24. Distracted driving played a role in 11 crashes. Failure to yield played a role in 22 crashes, and following too closely played a role in 31.
The greatest number of crashes took place between 4 to 6:59 p.m., with 41, followed by 11 a.m. to 1:59 p.m., with 23.
Morning and evening rush hours, along with the early afternoon lunch time, typically account for the most crashes.
Walnut Avenue had the greatest number of crashes, with 25, followed by Chattanooga Road with 17. Glenwood Avenue and Tibbs Road tied for third with 10 each.
Walnut Avenue generally has the most wrecks each month. The area around Shugart Road and Chattanooga Road is usually second. Officials say that is because of the amount of traffic on those roads.
The Dalton Fire Department answered 369 calls in December, according to data presented to the commission. Of those, 184 were medical calls. Eighteen calls were for automobile accidents with injuries. One was for a brush or grass fire, and four were to assist with a downed power line. Five were for a building fire, and three were for a passenger vehicle fire.
