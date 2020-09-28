Police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning at Dalton home

The Dalton Police Department said it doesn't know who fired several shots into an east Dalton home early Sunday morning.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Lt. Alan Woods with the police department said the shooting was at 426 Lester Ave., just off Morris Street.
"The residents of the home said they were woken up by the sound of gunfire," Frazier said. "Apparently, shots were fired at the house. There were bullet holes in the house. Our investigators canvassed the neighborhood all morning. Basically, a lot of people said they heard the shots but when they came out, they didn't see anything. Right now, we don't have any confirmed motive for why anyone would shoot at that residence. We don't have any suspects, but it is still being investigated."
Frazier said he did not know how many people were in the home at the time but no one was hurt.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Dalton Police Department at (706) 278-9085.
