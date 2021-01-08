Police looking for missing Dalton man

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 64-year-old Andrew Joseph Chilinski who has been reported missing by family. He was last seen on Jan. 1 at his home on Vernon Avenue. His vehicle and his wallet were left behind at his home, and his family believes that he may be experiencing mental problems that may make him unable to care for himself.
Chilinski is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Anyone with information about Chilinski’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Brian Shirley at (706) 278-9085, extension 9-189.
