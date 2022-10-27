The Dalton Police Department responded Thursday morning to The Dalton Academy in response to a report of a possible active shooter situation at the school, but responding officers as well as the school resource officer who was already on scene have confirmed that no such incident has taken place.
There is no emergency at The Dalton Academy and there is no threat there. Parents should not go to the school to pick up their children.
There are officers on scene who have swept the building to confirm that there is no threat at the school and officers are now leaving the scene. Investigators are still working to determine how the erroneous report was made.
