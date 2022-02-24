We can all tell what an eyesore litter is to our community when we see it on our roads, but did you know if has far-reaching effects for our safety as well?
“Litter, graffiti and even things like broken windows are all examples of signal crimes. These things are signaling to everyone that the property is not looked after and no one cares about what happens in the area. An individual is more likely to engage in criminal activity if they think they can get away with it,” according to Andrew Pieplow from Watchtower Security.
The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation awarded a grant to Keep Gilmer County Beautiful and Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful to make communities cleaner and safer by encouraging the enforcement of Georgia’s Comprehensive Litter Prevention and Abatement Act through a workshop for local officers. These workshops provide the officers with the tools and information they need to enforce the law successfully.
The opening speech was by Gilmer County Commissioner Charlie Paris, who encouraged enforcement and thanked the organizations present.
“Thank you for all the effort that you will have after this in enforcing the litter laws and helping us keep our counties clean,” he said.
The workshop was attended by police officers, sheriff’s departments, city and county officials, and code enforcement officials. Scott Carroll, the instructor, connected officials with resources and information to support them in reducing litter. Attendees learned how aggressive litter enforcement has been used as a deterrent to additional crimes and how to work with the courts and others to successfully deter littering and illegal dumping.
The state of Georgia spends millions of dollars each year to clean up litter left on the sides of roads. By better understanding how to enforce laws against littering and the importance of enforcing them, officers and judges can create a better community.
The workshop for the Northwest Georgia area was presented by Carroll, a certified Georgia POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training Council) instructor from 423 Law Enforcement, on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Carters Lake Visitor Center. All certified law enforcement officers attending earned three hours of POST credit in the subjects of Environmental Law Enforcement, Tactics and Solutions.
Special thanks are given to Keep Georgia Beautiful for the funding for the program and the Carters Lake Visitor Center for allowing free use of its facilities.
