You won’t want to miss the Creative Arts Guild’s professional Chamber Orchestra as it presents its third annual Pops in Burr Park concert in celebration of Independence Day at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton on Friday, June 30. It’s a wonderful party to pay tribute to one of our nation’s most important holidays. Activities start at 6:30 p.m.
Here’s your checklist: Bring a bunch of friends; wear comfortable summer clothes (patriotic colors are always fun), hats and caps; bring lawn chairs or blankets; cash or cards for concessions (admission is free); and, above all, bring the entire family. There will be flags to wave and glow necklaces to wear for all.
Here’s the agenda: Burr Park is open all day, every day, so you can show up early and find your spot to settle in for the evening; beginning at 6:30, Ain’t Just Whistlin’ Dixie, a spirit-raising jazz band, will kick off the activities and while they play kids can have fun making patriotic, holiday-inspired items at the craft tables. At 8:30 the Chamber Orchestra, conducted by George “Smitty” Barnett, will take the stage and as they play you’ll enjoy watching Ballet Dalton Company dancers, there will also be a dramatic reading by one of Dalton’s familiar orators and the Pops Children’s Choir will sing “It’s a Grand Old Flag.” The evening will conclude with a beautiful display of fireworks bursting in rhythm with the music.
Here’s how kids can participate: In addition to the flags, glow necklaces and crafts, kids of all ages are invited to be part of the Pops Children’s Choir. Rehearsals will be at the Guild on Tuesday, June 27, and Thursday, June 29, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. For more information on getting the words and music, please email Music Director Lisa Elders at lisae@creativeartsguild.org or call her at (706) 259-1822.
More information is available at (706) 278-0168, on Facebook and at creativeartsguild.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.