The Creative Arts Guild and the Guild’s professional Chamber Orchestra will present their third annual Pops in Burr Park concert in celebration of our nation’s Independence Day holiday at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton.
The concert has become a community favorite of all ages and is free and open to the public. In addition to the wonderfully stirring patriotic music by the orchestra on stage there will be a patriotic-themed craft table for the kids plus music by Ain’t Just Whistlin’ Dixie – Jazz Band beginning at 6:30 p.m.
There will be flags to wave and glow necklaces to wear for all. Concessions will be available for purchase, and there will be plenty of room for everyone to set up lawn chairs or spread a blanket and stay as long as you like. Just don’t fold up those chairs and blankets before the grand finale and fireworks!
Kids, don’t just watch the concert and make crafts. You can get in on the music fun yourself by performing in the Pops Children’s Choir during the concert. It’s easy. The Children’s Choir will sing “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” Don’t know it? No worries. Rehearsals will be at the Creative Arts Guild on Tuesday, June 27, and Thursday, June 29, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. For more information on getting the words and music, please email Music Director Lisa Elders at lisa@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 259-1822.
Don’t miss this heartwarming tribute to a most important American holiday. Plan to join us as we gather together as a community for a joyous, festive and artistic celebration of American Independence Day, a traditional holiday we all share. More information at (706) 278-0168, on Facebook and at creativeartsguild.org.
