The Wright Hotel, at the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue, has been an anchor in the Chatsworth Historic Business District since it was built in 1909. Today, the one-of-a-kind structure is a property of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Available for tours, meetings and social events, the hotel is a busy place throughout the year, but one of the busiest times are the twice-a-year porch sales that help generate the funds to preserve this large piece of our local history.
The next sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. As is the custom there will be a variety of vintage pieces, household items, tools, antiques and collectibles in the sale, all donated by society members and friends of the hotel.
Volunteers will spend the week gathering, setting up, organizing and pricing things for the sale and look forward to regular customers as well as meeting new ones. Like always, the garage will be open for the popular used book sale that will also have treasures galore at bargain prices. The hotel has a pretty large porch, so it will be a pretty big sale as well.
For more information, check out the Wright Hotel's page on Facebook or the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.