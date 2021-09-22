Porch Sale fundraiser at the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth Oct. 8-9

One of Chatsworth and Murray County's most historic buildings, listed on the National Register of Historic Places twice, is the Wright Hotel at the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue in downtown Chatsworth.
Built in 1909, the hotel is owned and preserved by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society whose Wright Hotel Committee sees to the regular maintenance and use of the amazing structure and manages the growing collection of artifacts housed there.
This endeavor requires money. Both the city of Chatsworth and Murray County government provide in-kind and limited financial assistance. Some revenue is generated through renting space for private events throughout the year, but when larger repairs are needed, more money is needed as well. That's the situation at the Wright Hotel.
The upstairs porches are in need of repairs and painting, it's time for the roof to be inspected before winter, and the committee keeps a close watch on other structural components of the three-story hotel.
So, the next Porch Sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. There will be a large assortment of collectibles, household items, furniture, glassware, toys, clothes, some antiques, tools and gadgets of all descriptions in the sale. In addition, there will be a huge used book sale in the garage during the Porch Sale.
Prices are more than reasonable, so please support the Porch Sale and then watch as the porches get a face lift.
