'Porch Sale' fundraiser at Wright Hotel in Chatsworth this weekend

The Wright Hotel Committee of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society announces a big "Porch Sale" at the historic 1909 structure in downtown Chatsworth.
The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. The sale, expected to become an annual event, is designed to offset budget shortfalls brought about by cancellation of normal fundraising events this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The hotel, the society's largest Murray County property, has also seen fewer private rentals this year which further hurt the bank account, yet insurance, accounting and utility costs are still incurred. So, the committee hopes to have lots of customers to make purchases and support the continued maintenance and operation of the hotel, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Among the items in the sale are toys and modern collectibles, a variety of T-shirts, lots of used books (children's as well as adult), household items, a twin bed set, a large bookcase, glassware, linens, a few tools, tapes and maybe some used appliances. Check out the Wright Hotel on Facebook in the days leading up to the sale for pictures of sale items.
For more information about the sale or about renting the hotel for a private event, call (706) 695-9808 or (706) 695-2740. The hotel is on the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue in the heart of the Chatsworth Historic District. Masks and social distancing are encouraged at the outdoor sale.
