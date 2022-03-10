The Wright Hotel Committee of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society announces its spring Porch Sale will be Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue in historic downtown Chatsworth, the Wright Hotel is one of North Georgia’s treasures and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Proceeds from the sale will be used for repainting and repairs to the upstairs porches as well as other preservation needs at the property, one of eight owned and operated by the historical society in two counties.
While the sale will mostly be on the porch and the Second Avenue side of the hotel, there will be a used book sale in the garage, and furniture will be under tents in the driveway. The books include titles from all genres — current as well as classics and a few collectibles. The furniture items include a number of antique rocking chairs, vintage display cabinets, an antique church pew, occasional tables, lamps and such.
Other things in the Porch Sale are Christmas decorations, glassware, pictures and picture frames, flowers, dishes, linens, collectible bottles, kitchen items, a few tools and other household items.
All the Porch Sale merchandise has been donated by friends and members of the historical society, and “make an offer” is music to the ears of the many volunteers who will be working the sale. Parking is available on Market Street and on Second Avenue. Updates will be posted on the Wright Hotel Facebook page as the sale approaches.
