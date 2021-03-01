Porch sale to be held at the Wright Hotel

Members of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society's Wright Hotel Committee announce their spring fundraiser on Friday and Saturday, March 26-27. The event will be a rummage sale/flea market on the porch of the venerable old building that is listed twice on the National Register of Historic Places.
The sale will open at 8 a.m. both days and run until 2 p.m.
The sale will include some vintage treasures, a variety of used books, toys and children's items, glassware and household furnishings, a few tools and hardware things, some clothes, and a lot of "this and that." All have been donated to the society for the good of the cause, as members like to say. Proceeds will go to the continued maintenance and preservation of the one-of-a-kind structure.
Built in 1909 by the Thomas Wright family, the establishment operated as the Wright Hotel and then the Chatsworth Hotel for most of six decades. It next served as the home of Mrs. Katherine Wright Raine until her death in 1986. The building was placed on the National Register during Mrs. Raine's lifetime and was also included when the oldest part of downtown Chatsworth was added to the register as a historic district in more recent years.
The hotel, at the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue in Chatsworth, houses a large collection of antiques and archival materials that tell the story of Murray County through the 20th century and into the 21st. The hotel is available as a venue for private events and will also (hopefully) be the site of Tea with Mom in May and Second Saturday tours throughout the summer.
For more information, check out the Wright Hotel on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.