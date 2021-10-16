Portrait of a lady

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, the Carbondale Homemakers Club lost their president and dear friend.
This is not an obituary. This is a tribute to courage and to the triumph of the human spirit. Etta Mae suffered for many years with a serious and painful health problem. In spite of her trials, she never lost her zest for living.
Etta Mae Ellis Norrell Dooley was born in Dalton on May 11, 1944, to Dalton and Nina Jo Ellis. Mr. Ellis died at an early age, leaving behind his widow and six children. Being the oldest daughter, Etta Mae had to help her mother with the cooking, cleaning and running on the household. While the other girls were playing with their dolls, she was helping her brothers and sisters. After entering school at Valley Point, Etta Mae proved that she could help her mother at home and keep up her studies.
When she entered high school, she discovered that she also excelled at basketball and made the Valley Point High School girls varsity team. She and her friend Rita had to ride the school bus home after the games. The fact the bus only went down Highway 41 and did not go near their homes in Carbondale proved to be a problem. It stopped at the Tifton-Carbondale crossroads and let the passengers out. The girls had to walk a mile down Carbondale Road in the dark. Etta Mae said when they saw the lights from an approaching car, the girls would lie down in the ditch until the coast was clear.
Upon graduation from Valley Point, Etta Mae was accepted to enter school in Atlanta to earn a degree in dental hygiene. In order to attend the school, she had to board a Greyhound bus that stopped at the Tifton-Carbondale crossroads on Sunday evenings. She boarded at the school during the week and returned home Friday evenings on the bus. Money was tight but Etta Mae managed with what she had. It had to be scary to be a young girl alone in Atlanta.
Etta Mae was a success at everything she set her hand. She was the first female judge elected in Whitfield County. (This experience set her in good stead as a Woman's Club president.)
The Homemakers Club, established in 1955, was about to be discontinued by the original members. A mostly new group of ladies decided to continue the club. The only word to describe the club at the time is an old Victorian word -- "fractious." There was saber rattling aplenty and catty innuendo at most of the meetings as the old and new factions collided. The lady who became the first club president after the renewal of the club retired after a few years. Etta Mae was elected to take her place. I stood beside Etta Mae's sister Judy after the election. We were discussing the results of the election. I asked Judy what she thought about her sister's victory. She replied "Etta Mae is going to straighten them out." A few weeks later the club was humming along like a well-oiled machine. She did straighten them out.
Etta Mae was quiet, lady-like and gracious but she had a presence and strength which commanded respect.
Etta Mae deeply loved her son, grandchildren and extended family. She also loved God.
When we get to heaven, we will have no problem finding Etta Mae's mansion. It will be ablaze like the Fourth of July because all of the stars in her crown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.