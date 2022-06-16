Possibly Five Springs School?
Articles
- Chatsworth man shot dead in Whitfield County
- Dalton officials decide to place aquatics center near convention center
- City parking deck next to Burr Park closed
- Area Arrests for June 11/12
- Lentych steps away after decade run as Southeast AD
- Area Arrests for June 14
- Some Whitfield homeowners face average 15% hike in assessments; taxes may not go up that much
- Chatsworth man sentenced to prison for punching, striking co-worker with a hammer
- Lane of Glenwood Avenue to be closed Wednesday through Friday
- Murray County Schools to add school resource officers
