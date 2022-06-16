Possibly Five Springs School?

Martin Smith shared this photo that may be Five Springs School in the 1930s. No identities are known. Readers who can confirm the school, pinpoint the year or provide identifications are encouraged to contact Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173.

 Contributed photo

