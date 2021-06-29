Post-production wrapped on Dalton documentary

STEP Studio's documentary on Dalton history wrapped post-production earlier this month, and the studio is now submitting it to film festivals.
"We spent 230 hours editing, but we didn't want to rush it, because you want quality," said Jacob Poag, director of STEP (student, team, entertainment, production) Studio, which is comprised of area high school and college students interested in film. "We've got a good product we're extremely proud of, and we're ready to take it for a spin."
Film festival rules demand documentaries not premiere in their home communities before festivals. After the festival circuit, the documentary will be screened in Dalton, said Poag, a rising junior at Christian Heritage School. The final title has yet to be announced for the documentary, which focuses on Dalton's reputation as a carpet and flooring capital, the rise of companies like Shaw Industries and the damaging impact of the 2008 financial crisis on the community.
"We'll be marketing it soon, and it's a product the community can be proud of," said producer Sarah Forberger, a rising junior at Dalton High School. "After watching it, you'll be proud to be a Daltonian."
STEP Studio was able to lure composer Gary Lionelli, a three-time Emmy winner, to score the documentary, Poag said. His name attached to the project "is a big deal for STEP and a big deal for the film."
Lionelli received a 2017 Primetime Emmy nomination for his score for the 2017 Academy Award-winning film "O.J.: Made in America," directed by Ezra Edelman. He was also the composer for director Rory Kennedy's 2015 Academy Award-nominated film "Last Days in Vietnam" and HBO's dramatic series "Luck," which starred Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Farina and Nick Nolte, among others.
STEP Studio has a commercial wing for promotional videos, etc., as well as a creative arm, for documentaries like the one on Dalton history, Poag said. The commercial wing recently completed a set of videos for the United Way of Northwest Georgia on local leaders discussing their careers, and "we're open to more projects."
STEP Studio has not committed to a creative project to follow up the Dalton documentary, he said. Anyone interested in STEP for commercial work can email stepstudios0@gmail.com.
Poag created STEP Studio last year as a way for area high school and college students passionate about film and/or interested in film careers to collaborate on projects and gain real-life experience.
"I didn't expect it to grow this fast," he said with a chuckle. "It's definitely special."
"We have grown so much, but it wouldn't be possible without the support of the community," Forberger said. "They've believed in us and helped us in so many ways."
"We also have a very talented group," Poag said. "They are one-in-a-million."
"And we're always looking for more people to join us," he added. "We want to give this opportunity to as many (students) as possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.