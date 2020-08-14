Practices canceled after Dalton Middle School football player tests positive for COVID-19

The Dalton Middle School football team has had several practices canceled due to a positive new coronavirus (COVID-19) test of one of the players.
"Administrators at Dalton Middle School were notified that a student on the football team had tested positive for COVID-19, (and) as a result, we took the proactive step of canceling further practice until Aug.18, which would be 14 days from the last day the student reported was at practice," Aug. 3, according to a statement from Pat Holloway, chief of staff for Dalton Public Schools.
The system also sent a letter home to parents of all Dalton Middle School football players to apprise them of the situation and provide guidance in conjunction with protocols recommended by the North Georgia Health District.
"We worked collaboratively with the North Georgia Health District by notifying them of the situation and how to best address the situation," Holloway said. "To my knowledge, no other football team members have reported being sick."
While students aren't scheduled to open the school year until Aug. 31, practices for various sports and activities have been ongoing since June, and, since then, seven Dalton Public Schools students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Holloway. This is the first case for a middle school student, as the other six were Dalton High School students.
Last month, the Dalton Board of Education voted to move the start of the school year from Aug. 6 to Aug. 31, as well as to utilize a hybrid model for the first two weeks of school, with students attending only a couple of days each week and learning virtually the other three days. The goal is to return to full face-to-face instruction on Sept. 14.
However, that date remains "aspirational," Matt Evans, chairman of the Board of Education, said. "We remain flexible."
Superintendent Tim Scott echoed those sentiments.
"The 14th is just a target date," Scott said. "There's a lot to monitor between now and then."
As of Friday afternoon, Whitfield County had 3,678 total cases of COVID-19 — 12th most in the state among the 159 counties — 188 hospitalizations and 34 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's 3,514 cases per 100,000 residents was the 13th highest rate in the state.
Though children account for 22% of the nation's population, only 7% of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been among those younger than 18, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, only about six out of 100,000 school-age kids are hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with the overall rate of 130 people per 100,000.
Though more rare than the general population, children can and do become infected with COVID-19.
More than 97,000 children in the U.S. tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, according to a report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. That was a 40% increase in child cases in those two weeks across the states and cities that were studied.
