With engineering and design service bids due on Sept. 27, Whitfield County officials gave The Dalton Daily Citizen an update on the roughly $2.1 million Prater’s Mill south side revitalization project.
The office of Gov. Brian Kemp announced in May that the county government will receive funding for the improvements via Georgia’s Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionately Impacted Communities (INODIC) program.
The historic site, home of an annual fall fair, borders Highway 2 near Coahulla Creek High and Varnell Elementary.
Whitfield County Community Development Director Jake Bearden said one of the top priorities of the project is to connect the location to sewer infrastructure for new restroom facilities.
“Our current situation is we have to have temporary restroom facilities brought in for those events, so the biggest need is to have some sort of permanent restroom fixture available at the park,” he said. “Along with that, there is a graveled area that’s currently used for parking — we want to expand upon that and actually install a parking lot that will hold approximately 80 cars.”
The renovations, Bearden continued, will also include the construction of a new walking trail.
“The surface will be improved so that everything is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant and there’s emergency access in the case that we have an emergency on that walking trail,” he said.
Bearden said he’s optimistic that the local government will have engineering drawings in hand by the end of the year.
“So we can have a contractor, hopefully, ready to go by spring,” he added. “It’s obviously not a great time to start construction in the winter months.”
Bearden said the project could wrap up before 2024 comes to an end.
“Of course, weather and things like that do come into effect,” he said. “But with the scope of work, sewer is already available in the front of the park … the biggest part will be the earth work.”
Despite ongoing inflationary impacts, Bearden said he doesn’t believe the project will incur any cost overruns.
“That was a conservative estimate based on all of the work being done by a third party contractor,” he said of the full $2,100,275.10 allotment. “Once we got the grant documents back to see exactly what would go into that, we feel that some of the work can actually be completed in-house by our public works department or our building and grounds crew — they’re very capable in completing some of that.”
Once the project is finished, Bearden said the big impact on Whitfield County residents is apparent — more community engagement.
“Once more of a hard surface is put in and landscaping and greenscaping has been established, it will be what we refer to as ‘communal place,’” he said. “It’s kind of the third leg of our ‘live, work, play’ slogan that we have for Whitfield County … for the folks in that particular region, this will be just another space for them.”
Whitfield County Administrator Robert Sivick said that the mill building itself, originally constructed in 1855, was in danger of collapse.
“I toured it last year with an engineering team and earlier this year I was given the bad news, that it was inevitable,” he told The Dalton Daily Citizen. “Because of the flooding with Coahulla Creek, the foundation was literally being washed away.”
The county government, he said, used general fund dollars to put gutters on the building and install an underground drainage system at the site.
“That was done this year,” Sivick said. “Next year, we’ll actually be underneath the mill building, rebuilding the foundation, so we can restore the structural integrity of the building.”
The county government, he said, will pursue a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) renewal next year.
“And one of the projects the county is looking at is funds to continue with the restoration of the Prater’s Mill historic site,” he said. “As far as what the historic site will look like in the future, we’re not quite sure of what that will be but it will probably be a process that takes years and there will be input from a number of people.”
The county government, he continued, certainly would like to see more foot traffic at the site.
“We would like it to be busy throughout the year,” he said. “I think we’re obligated to make sure that it can be used for a variety of purposes.”
The rustic setting, he said, lends itself perfectly to a performing arts venue.
“Obviously it will be seasonal, during the warm weather months,” he said. “But I could see plays, bluegrass and folk music, whatever it may be, to get people to use that park — because after all, it is theirs.”
On the other side of Highway 2, Sivick said, there’s another historic building — a general store which was originally constructed in the early 20th century.
“We also want to preserve those structures as part of the industrial and commercial history of Whitfield County,” he said. “Enterprises like that no longer exist any more, so it’s just not to get people out there for activities, it’s also to preserve a part of their history.”
