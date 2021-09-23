Prater's Mill Country Fair returns for 50th anniversary, was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19

It will be a little scaled down, according to organizers, but the Prater's Mill Country Fair will return this year in time for its 50th anniversary, on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10.
The Prater's Mill Foundation, which sponsors the annual fair at the historic grist mill near Varnell, canceled the 2020 edition because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That marked the first year since the fair began in 1971 that it was not held.
The fair celebrates the music, food and culture of North Georgia and the Appalachian region. It features regional foods and music as well as regional artists. It attracts about 8,000 visitors each year. It is a fundraising event for the site that includes the 1855 flour mill, 1898 country store, Shugart Cotton Gin and Westbrook Barn. The mill itself is on the National Register of Historic Places and the site is a Whitfield County historic site.
Fair Director Mikey Sims said organizers deliberated long and hard about whether to go forward with the fair this year. He said it will be a little bit smaller than past fairs.
"Normally, we have about 170 exhibitors, including food," he said. "Some of them have multiple spaces. This year, every day I get a question from someone looking to get in and a conversation with somebody else considering getting out. Right now, we have about 115 exhibitors the last time I checked."
Organizers are also making some changes to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"Pre-COVID we decided to require all of the food vendors to have hand sanitizer available and visible for public use," Sims said. "That was already in place. We have a running water hand-washing station with soap and paper towels."
He said the fair will add hand sanitizer at the ticket booths and other locations.
"Since participation will be lower, I will be going out and spacing the exhibitors further apart, so there is more space between them," Sims said.
Asked how many people will attend, Sims said, "That depends on the weather. Attendance always depends on the weather. But if we get a nice, sunny weekend, I think it could be good."
Fair hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. Adult admission is $7 cash per person per day for adults; children 12 and under are free; military members with ID are free. Parking and shuttle service are free. Visit pratersmill.org/fair for more information. Visitors are advised to dress casually and wear comfortable shoes.
