On Saturday, April 15, in Whitfield County the Prater’s Mill Historic Site will host a Park Day Spring Cleanup beginning at 9 a.m.
Needs range from trash and limb pickup to the sweeping, dusting and cleaning of buildings. Light refreshments will be provided free of charge. Come dressed to work and bring work gloves, garden tools, pruning shears, shovel, etc., if you can.
Meet at Prater’s Mill Historic Site, 5845 Highway 2.
The beautiful Prater’s Mill Historic Site sits on the banks of the Coahulla Creek in northwest Whitfield County. Included at the site are a working grist mill built in 1855, 1898 general store, 1915 Shugart cotton gin, 1935 Westbrook barn, Dr. John Lacewell’s 1890 office and a 1974 train caboose and other historic structures. It is managed and operated by the Prater’s Mill Foundation with a mission “to protect, preserve and present the heritage of the Prater’s Mill site for future generations.” An annual country fair, an arts and crafts festival, is held on the site along with many weddings, family reunions, Tractor Show, Shakespeare Festival, Jeep Show and other events.
For more information about Park Day at the Prater’s Mill Historic Site, please call (706) 694-6455, email info@pratersmill.org or visit PratersMill.org.
