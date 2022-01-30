On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Prater’s Mill Historic Site will host the 2022 VetClassic, an automotive fundraising event to benefit Camp Southern Ground, a multi-missioned, nonprofit organization founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown.
In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Brown purchased 400 acres of farmland about 30 miles south of Atlanta and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth during the summer months and veterans for the rest of the year.
Camp Southern Ground is committed to supporting veteran mental health and well-being with two on-site programs that help our nation’s veterans find community, direction, purpose and healing during — and even long after — their transition back to civilian life.
Warrior Week, the signature 12-month workforce and wellness program, begins with a high-touch week at camp. The goal of this week is to help transitioning veterans discover their strengths, define their purpose and develop an action plan for a productive and fulfilling life after service.
Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Helping Heroes), which also starts with a high-touch week at camp, is the nation’s first non-clinical program aimed to cultivate and facilitate post-traumatic growth among combat veterans struggling with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), depression, anxiety and/or combat stress. Both programs, offered at no cost to veterans, welcome warriors from across the country.
The Prater’s Mill Historic Site will be the backdrop for the Sept. 24 fundraising event, a Jeep and truck show called The VetClassic. This hometown event will feature community, automotive, manufacturing and food vendors, along with activities and live music.
For more information, visit www.vetclassic.com.
