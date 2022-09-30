Northwest Georgia’s signature event, the Prater’s Mill Country Fair, will be on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, at the historic mill near Dalton.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is $10 for adults in cash. An ATM is available before the gate.
Children 12 and under and military members with ID are admitted free. Historic Prater’s Mill is at 5845 Georgia Highway 2. Parking and the shuttle are free.
“True stories from early Whitfield County families at the mill will be featured this year,” said Mikey Sims, fair director. “We call them Patchwork Stories and post them throughout the grounds.”
The Prater’s Mill Country Fair began in 1971 by volunteers who vowed to “Save the Mill.” The event celebrates Appalachian-style food, music and the work of talented artists and artisans.
The fair is the fundraising event for the site. In addition to the mill, the historic site includes the Prater’s Store, built in 1898; the Shugart cotton gin; the Westbrook barn; Dr. Lacewell’s office and a Southern Railroad caboose.
What’s new at the old mill is improved access to the 65-acre preserve that offers waterfowl and wildlife viewing from two observation platforms. Large-wheel strollers, casual dress and comfortable shoes are strongly urged.
Family activities will include pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and the “Little Texas” train ride for children.
Educational exhibits include antique tractors and cars, horse-drawn plows and Peacock Alley, a clothesline display of hand-tufted and chenille bedspreads.
On stage, entertainment features Appalachian-style cloggers, country and bluegrass bands, and singer-songwriters.
The fair is famous for home-style food served at 25 booths. At the chicken and dumpling booth, church members cook cornbread on a wood-burning stove.
Prater’s Mill is 10 miles northeast of Dalton, 30 miles south of Chattanooga. Take I-75 to the Tunnel Hill-Varnell Exit 341, drive north 4.5 miles to Georgia Highway 2 at Varnell, turn right at the Dollar General and continue 2.6 miles straight to the mill. Follow the signs.
For more information, call the Prater’s Mill Foundation at (706) 694-MILL (6455) or visit PratersMill.org/fair.
More info
• The historic site is limited in alterations and accommodations. Reserved handicap permit parking. Lift-equipped shuttle buses drop-off at the fair. There are two handicap-accessible portable restroom units. There is a flat concrete walkway under the bridge or ramps to the crosswalk. Ramp access to most buildings.
• The fair prides itself in strict regulation of items sold.
Crafts must be hand-made of natural materials by the exhibitor, and art must be original by the artist. Traditional craft demonstrations are blacksmithing, milling, woodcarving and quilting.
• The fair sponsor is the Prater’s Mill Foundation Inc., a nonprofit 501©(3), volunteer-based organization.
All proceeds from the fair support the foundation’s mission to protect and preserve the site and present the heritage of the site to future generations.
