After four years at its Dalton location, Pray Chiropractic continues to make big changes to accommodate the office’s continued growth and wide variety of patient populations.
Dr. Charles Pray, the founder of Pray Chiropractic, is pleased to announce the full-time additions of Dr. Victor Fernandez and Dr. Gabriela Ferran, two fully bilingual chiropractors, to work alongside Dr. Eric Rivera and the rest of the Dalton team.
Fernandez is from the town of Caguas in Puerto Rico. He earned his bachelor's degree in exercise science and his doctorate in chiropractic from Life University in Marietta. During his chiropractic studies, Fernandez completed multiple clinical rotations to intensify his diagnosis and treatment strategies for many common conditions.
Fernandez’s love of chiropractic began when he received chiropractic care while playing competitive high school volleyball in Puerto Rico. Though still in high school, Fernandez started experiencing low back and neck pain, which restricted his range of motion and made it challenging to continue playing. After receiving regular chiropractic care, Fernandez was not only able to keep playing, but he dramatically improved his performance. It was then that he decided he wanted to be a chiropractor to help others feel better and live a healthy, active, drug-free lifestyle.
When treating his patients, Fernandez establishes a tailored game plan at the start of care to achieve each patient’s desired health goals. Working at Pray Chiropractic allows him to offer the most innovative care possible. Fernandez treats patients of all ages, helping them improve their desired quality of life. Given his own experience, his particular passion is helping young athletes reach their best performance.
Dr. Gabriella Ferran earned both her bachelor degree in exercise science and her doctor of chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta. Born in Puerto Rico, Ferran is fluent in both English and Spanish.
Ferran's desire to become a chiropractor began when she first received chiropractic care as a teen when sidelined with volleyball injuries. The effects of that care were profound, as not only was her pain reduced but her athletic performance was enhanced, which enabled her to go on to play collegiate volleyball at Life University. Ferran’s personal experience made her realize that she wanted to dedicate her career to improving other’s quality of life through chiropractic. At Pray Chiropractic, Ferran treats entire families and serves patients of all ages, with an emphasis on patients with sports injuries, auto accident injuries and disc conditions.
Ferran has two doodles named Benji and Pablo. When not treating patients, Ferran enjoys walking with her dogs, trying new restaurants, working out and spending time with friends and family.
Fernandez and Ferran are now accepting new patients. Call for an appointment at (706) 609-0023 or make an appointment online at www.praychiro.com. Pray Chiropractic is at 715 S. Thornton Ave.
