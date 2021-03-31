Pray Chiropractic, founded by Dr. Charles Pray in 1995, opened its second office in 2018, and in a little over two years, its Dalton office has grown to be the largest, most advanced chiropractic office in the North Georgia area.
By combining hands-on chiropractic care with cutting-edge technology and top-notch customer service, Pray Chiropractic's Dalton location has expanded to a 6,000-square-foot office with four full-time chiropractors, bilingual in both English and Spanish. Pray Chiropractic patients receive state-of-the-art treatment combinations, including manual adjustments, computerized spinal decompression and deep tissue laser therapy, allowing patients to get the most pain relief in the shortest possible time. Pray Chiropractic treats patients of all ages for a wide variety of conditions, including headaches and back, neck and joint pain.
The Pray Chiropractic's office was designed to create and enhance the optimal healing environment. The soft wall colors, natural barn wood floors, soothing music and the relaxing sound of wall fountains give patients an immediate sense of calm and healing.
In addition to its chiropractors, Pray Chiropractic's Dalton office is staffed with over 15 chiropractic assistants to accommodate all patients' schedules. The office is now open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, including lunchtime. Pray Chiropractic also offers same-day appointments for patients who need immediate care.
Innovation: The Lightforce Laser 40 Watt difference
Always on the cutting edge, Pray Chiropractic was the first chiropractic office in the country to offer digital x-rays in 2005. Now, 16 years later, Pray Chiropractic is the only facility in the North Georgia area to offer the new LightForce XLi Deep Tissue Laser Therapy. This deep tissue laser is FDA cleared and represents a significant advance in pain-relieving technology. Treatments are painless and take only minutes.
According to Pray, who has personally performed over 250,000 patient visits in Northwest Georgia, "The new 40-watt XLi Lightforce laser has been a game-changer in my practice. It is the most effective pain-reducing therapy I have seen in 25 years of treating patients."
Many patients see pain reduction immediately after the very first treatment. The increased power of the 40-watt laser and its 40% larger surface area allows deeper tissue penetration in a shorter treatment time, dramatically improving patient results. These advancements enable the laser to more effectively and safely treat difficult post-surgical spine conditions such as hardware, rods and metal fusions. Laser therapy is also clinically proven to reduce pain and inflammation associated with many common conditions, such as neck and lower back pain, bursitis, tendonitis and plantar fasciitis. Used by over 250 professional and collegiate sports teams, Lightforce lasers are the preferred modality for treating world-class athletes.
Non-surgical options: DTS Spinal Decompression Therapy
Pray Chiropractic also offers DTS Spinal Decompression therapy as a leading non-surgical alternative for disc-related conditions of the spine.
Patients lie on a comfortable table and feel a gentle pull on their spine. This dynamic pull allows fluids to be pumped back into the discs so that they can heal. DTS Spinal Decompression Therapy slowly lengthens and decompresses the spine, painlessly reducing neck and back pain. Our well-trained staff monitors patients constantly while on the table, even offering heated blankets. The experience can be so relaxing that many patients actually fall asleep.
Studies have shown that Spinal Decompression reduces disc herniation size up to 90% in most patients while also decreasing pain up to 90%. The majority of even the worst cases experience significant, long-lasting relief, including those with failed back surgery. Many patients report not only a reduction in their pain but a feeling that their backs have become more durable and stronger over the course of treatment.
Advanced chiropractic treatment offerings for patient types
The chiropractors at Pray Chiropractic use the latest in chiropractic technology to help patients get well, some with literally no twisting or "popping" of the spine. All treatment rooms are equipped with top-of-the-line Hill Airflex adjustment tables. These tables offer air-powered innovations that give the doctors the ability to use a variety of adjusting styles such as flexion/distraction or drop techniques to gently and efficiently treat all areas of the spine.
Each treatment room is also equipped with a high-tech, handheld instrument called an Arthostim that aids the doctor in performing adjustments. This powerful tool delivers 12 to 14 thrusts per second, making it much stronger and faster than a typical single thrust administered by a chiropractor, and has become one of the fastest-growing forms of chiropractic manipulation. The Arthrostim does not cause the same "popping" or crackling noises that can make some people uneasy during traditional chiropractic treatments but instead is a gentle, mechanical method of easing the joints back into alignment.
From light force instrument or drop table adjusting to hands-on manual or gentle flexion/ distraction techniques, the doctors at Pray Chiropractic personalize each adjustment to each individual's physiology, age and spinal condition, to successfully treat conditions such as neck and back pain, whiplash injuries, headaches, shoulder pain, disc injuries, sciatica and much more.
Treatment at Pray Chiropractic allows people to get back in the game of life. From office workers hunched over a computer, to the factory worker putting in twelve-hour shifts in repetitive jobs, to the athlete who needs to return to play, all can benefit from Pray Chiropractic services.
Pray Chiropractic is now accepting new patients seven days a week at its Dalton office, at 715 S. Thornton Ave. Call for an appointment at (706) 609-0023 or make an appointment on Pray Chiropractic's website at www.praychiro.com.
