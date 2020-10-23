'Pray for Israel' online event planned

Christians United for Israel's (CUFI) Tri-State Chapter invites the community to a "Pray for Israel" zoom webinar event on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at noon.
The event, hosted by Pastor Bret Yaeger, senior pastor at Temple Baptist Church in Dalton and chapter chair, will include updated happenings in Israel as related to the pandemic; introduce the area's new Israeli Cultural Emissary, emphasize the increasing threat and local impact of anti-Semitism; and to provide the opportunity to pray for Israel.
The webinar event is open to the public.
There is no cost to participate. All people are welcome regardless of denomination or religion.
The event features a panel presentation by local pastors; the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga; the new Israeli Cultural Emissary; and Pastor Victor Styrsky, CUFI's National Outreach Director and Eastern Regional Coordinator. Additionally Margaret Bean, CUFI Ringgold City Director, will talk about the recent release of the film "Never Again" produced by CUFI and shown in Chattanooga theaters in mid-October and available for screening in churches, synagogues, schools and other community settings through mid-November. The film is a feature-length documentary about the horrors of anti-Semitism and the power of survival and redemption.
CUFI is the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States with over nine million members. CUFI's mission is to educate Christians about the Biblical and moral imperatives to support Israel and to activate Christians to speak out on Israel's behalf to churches, communities and leaders in Congress. CUFI provides a national association through which every pro-Israel church, para church organization, ministry or individual in America can speak and act with one voice in support of Israel.
To contact CUFI, go to www.cufi.org.
"Praying for Israel" is one of the activities promoted by CUFI.
For more information about this program and local CUFI activities, contact Bean at (423) 645-1552 or at mrbean1@catt.com.
