"The traffic has been amazing and constant" Saira Laruy said Tuesday on the opening day of local prekindergarten registration. "Our community does a great job of promoting the importance of early childhood education, and our principals really promote this (prekindergarten) registration with families, (so) we've had a wonderful turnout."
"At ages 3 and 4, (children) are like academic sponges, (so) they grow and flourish so much in an educational environment," said Laruy, who oversees Dalton Public Schools' summer program for rising pre-kindergartners, among other early childhood initiatives. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning's Bright From the Start "provides us with standards for prekindergarten that align beautifully with kindergarten standards, so there's a bridge of educational wealth for them when they move onto kindergarten."
A recent study found that Georgia children who attended prekindergarten fared significantly better on state assessments in third grade than third-grade peers who didn't attend prekindergarten, as "there's a lot of added rigor in kindergarten, and we have that rigor in prekindergarten, too, but it's through play, so they can get it slower and with more freedom," said Salena Weed, director of prekindergarten for Whitfield County Schools. "The social aspect is another significant piece, (as) they get those socialization skills."
Parents were able to enroll their children in Dalton Public Schools' prekindergarten Tuesday-Wednesday at the Mack Gaston Community Center, with Head Start and Whitfield County Schools enrolling children at the same location Tuesday-Thursday. Students must be age 4 by Sept. 1, 2022, to qualify, and prekindergarten placement in Georgia is made by lottery.
"We really enjoy doing this as a community, and it's so much easier for families for it all to be in one place at one time," Weed said. "The process seems easier for parents — they're not standing in long lines — and we've gotten a lot of positive feedback on that."
The earlier, the better
"Everything is easy — you just fill out the paperwork and turn it in — and it's easier the second time, because you learned the process," said Mirian Vega, who enrolled her elder daughter — now 10 — in prekindergarten previously and enrolled her younger daughter Gianna on Tuesday. "It helps to know what to expect."
Gianna is "my baby," so she's not quite ready to lose her to school, "but we're going to do it, anyway, (because) the earlier they get started, the better it is for them in the long run," she said. "Gianna likes to sleep in, so she'll have to get used to" rising earlier for prekindergarten.
Pamela Lunsford's son Jonathan is "excited about going to prekindergarten, but I think his father will miss him," she said with a chuckle. "He'll have to find something else to do with his days."
Her son has been spending his days with his father at home, and "we try to teach him the basics, but it's still not like school," Lunsford said. "It's really important to have that interaction with other kids, and it'll be a much easier transition for him to kindergarten instead of just getting thrown right into it."
In prekindergarten, "you get that interaction with other kids, and you get a feel for kindergarten before kindergarten," said Alison Duckett, who enrolled her elder son Weston in prekindergarten at Westwood School last year and did the same for her youngest son Walker on Tuesday. "You learn earlier, and you're ready for kindergarten."
The 'groundwork' for learning
Prekindergarten "really prepares kids to succeed in kindergarten, (which) is much more fast-paced than it used to be, and sets the groundwork for their entire learning," said Lori McDaniel, coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Family Connection, which acts as a "connector" between Dalton Public Schools, Head Start, Whitfield County Schools and other organizations and agencies that combine for the annual prekindergarten registration event. In prekindergarten, children "are able to follow a schedule, cohabitate with other kids."
"At first, (Weston) was a little scared, and he cried, but after week two, he got used to it, and now he loves it," said Alison Duckett. "I think Walker will just go right in," and with both children in school next year "I'm going to go look for a job" after being a stay-at-home mother.
'Huge for early literacy'
Dalton Public Schools offers 17 prekindergarten classes, “a lot for a district our size,” according to Laura Orr, chief academic officer. That equates to “about half of” the students that will be in kindergarten in Dalton Public Schools the following year, and it’s “huge for early literacy.”
“There are districts three times our size that have fewer prekindergarten classes than we do,” said Superintendent Tim Scott.
Dalton Public Schools will have 352 spots for pre-kindergartners this fall, with each elementary school in the system having three prekindergarten classes except for Roan School, which offers a pair, and four of the classrooms are bilingual, dual-immersion Spanish classes, while three are "inclusion classrooms to serve all students," said Laruy. Though there's annually more demand for prekindergarten than available spaces, "we keep an active wait list, and if a spot opens, we fill it immediately."
Whitfield County Schools has 332 prekindergarten spots for 2022-23, and while "we've had wait-lists 150 people (long), last year was our (smallest) wait list," with only about 40 names, Weed said. "Part of that was related (to) COVID-19," as some families didn't want to expose their young children to group settings in the midst of a pandemic, but "it's also our community just having more (prekindergarten) spots," as Dalton Public Schools, Head Start and Whitfield County Schools have all expanded their prekindergarten offerings in recent years.
Those who don't draw into Dalton Public Schools' or Whitfield County Schools' prekindergarten through the lottery are placed on a wait list, Weed said. Those families can enroll their children in local day cares, many of which partner with the school systems and even mirror their daily and annual schedules and calendars.
Federally funded, Head Start is of no cost to families who qualify, and serves children as young as six weeks, as well as pregnant mothers, said Sharon Crittenden, a family service specialist for the Family Resource Agency of North Georgia,
"We serve families, and we want to get children school-ready."
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning's Bright From the Start handles prekindergarten in the state, and more information, including a list of providers, can be found online at http://www.decal.ga.gov/prek/Default.aspx.
Whitfield County Schools piloted online prekindergarten registration this week, and "that's been a hit so far for us," Weed said. "We're trying to make the transition to online registration for all grades in the next couple of years."
During this week's registration, parents were able to receive information on schools, bus routes, meal plans and school activities. Several community agencies were in attendance to give parents important information on healthcare plans and other family engagement services.
Students in Dalton Public Schools' Translation Academy were available to assist with translating for families, as they've done several times in the past, said Paige Watts, a teacher at The Dalton Academy who coordinates the Translation Academy.
"Our goal is to help people, and language is the 'superpower' (of these students, so) language is one way we can help in our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.