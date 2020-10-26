Preparing for the future: Mock interviews held at North Murray High School

North Murray High School staff is on top of preparing students for real world scenarios.
John Kiser’s personal financial literacy students were assigned to participate in a mock interview. The mock interview was assigned to teach students how to perform well in a real job interview.
Kendra Evans, Sarah Hicks, Brooke Young and Darlene Dunn, all faculty of North Murray High School, interviewed the students. They conducted the interview as if it was an actual job interview.
Students were graded by a rubric, and the student who was the most impressive was the winner of the project.
Students who stood out for the first group interviews were AnnaKate Beard, Bryan Calderon, Spencer Chasteen, John Davis, Stormi Headrick, Hope Rollins and Emily Sanford.
The most impressive for the second group of students were Ashley Pack, Tanner Ridley, Tyler Fansler and Austin Goswick.
Calderon, a senior, said the experience helped him in many ways, adding, “It can prepare you for what’s in store for your future. It makes you think about what they might ask you about, and how to professionally present yourself.”
Kiser’s students will now be prepared for a real-life interview and how to perform at a professional level.
Credits
Journalism students: Timberly Fernandez and Chloe Wake.
Photographers: Derek Omar and Chloe Zimmerman.
Editor: Amy Anderson, yearbook adviser, North Murray High School.
