Prescribed burn set for Wednesday at Rocky Face Ridge Park, weather permitting

The Georgia Forestry Commission tentatively plans a prescribed fire on 55 acres of Whitfield County’s Rocky Face Ridge Park on Wednesday, weather and conditions permitting.
According to Chuck Arnold, chief ranger, Catoosa Whitfield Unit of the Georgia Forestry Commission, the burn will benefit the property in several ways, including:
• Forest health by helping reduce the amount of young foliage and thus allow the more mature tree stand to gain the nutrients needed.
• Fire prevention by reducing the amount of fires that may be started in the park area due to the amount of people expected to use the park when it eventually opens at an undetermined date.
• Aesthetics: Once the younger tree species are gone, the park would have a more open look to it. It also would remove a lot of the old and dead limbs and trees lying in the park.
“There are already road beds and trails in place to be used as fire breaks,” Arnold said in a proposal to the county. “These could be cleaned out by the county, and we could help conduct the burn.”
The Forestry Commission estimates the burn will cost approximately $2,300, including the cost of having a Whitfield County fire crew standing by to protect structures in the area.
Whitfield County owns approximately 1,044 acres once part of a much larger battlefield that was the scene of fighting between Union and Confederate forces in 1864 and also the site of Confederate encampments when the Confederate Army spent the winter of 1863-64 in Dalton following the Battle of Chattanooga.
Part of the area was known as the Grant Farm, a 300-acre site that is being developed as a public park, slated to offer recreational and educational opportunities with an emphasis on the interpretation of the Civil War battle. No opening date for the park, which will also include a 9-mile-long mountain bike course on top of Rocky Face Ridge, has been decided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.