Jermaine Burse was a senior at Phoenix High School when his best friend Andre Johnson, 16, was shot to death in 2007.
Burse, now 33, said seeing Johnson, a former Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area football player for Dalton High School, take some of his last breaths took a toll on him, leading to many trials and tribulations that included time in prison.
The account of that incident, along with his journey before and after, is detailed in Burse's recently published book "My Life: The Struggles and Pain."
Described by Burse as an inspirational autobiography, the book is a first for the Cohutta native and chronicles his life from growing up to losing his best friend and events that led to his time in prison years later.
"It's really about my whole life's journey," said Burse. "It's about the struggles and the obstacles that I had to face, and how God just really prevailed me out of all of those situations."
Burse is a personal trainer as part of his business Unique Fitness, which includes a clothing line. Latasha Love, who Burse helps train, said he "has come a long way."
"When he got out of prison he went straight into personal training," Love said. "He's changed dramatically as far as getting out of the drug game and seeing where he is now with his own business."
Loving sports at an early age, Burse played football and basketball at Northwest Whitfield High School before transferring to Southeast Whitfield High School and then Phoenix.
The book also details Burse becoming a father at the age of 16 and the challenges of finishing high school with a young child to take care of.
Burse said putting the book together came easy after discovering his love for writing while behind bars.
"There's not a whole lot to do when you're in prison and it was about my life story, so it was easy to write for the most part," Burse said. "The only hard part was when I wrote about Andre. I was the driver and he was in my car that day. I had to find peace in me to really write about that. This is my first time telling people the story of what happened."
Burse said his early life was relatively smooth.
"I grew up in a good household," he said. "My grandmother is a preacher, so I grew up in church. It wasn't until later that going through school as a 16-year-old father and facing all of these obstacles while trying to fulfill my football career came into play."
After graduating from high school, Burse received an associate's degree from LaGrange College while playing football for the college in a newly-adopted program.
"... I thought I could get some more playing time there or possibly be a starter," he said. "I played there for about a year-and-a-half."
Around this time, Burse said the shooting of Johnson occurred, which led to several pitfalls in his life.
Burse served a total of five years in prison after battery and aggravated assault convictions among others. He credits a renewed relationship with God as a motivator for his life during that time.
"After seeing him (Johnson) die, it really just changed my whole life around," Burse said. "I started doing negative things which led to me going to prison. I figured out that God brought me out of things that happened to me in prison like getting robbed and stabbed. That's the whole thing: God brought me out of situations and kept me alive, so I'm going to keep having faith. That's what this story is about ultimately. Me having faith in God and how he got me out of situations. I don't know how he got me out of some of those."
Autumn Thomas, who has been friends with Burse since childhood, said the book "is definitely an eye-opener in showing you the journey he's been through as a person."
"It shows how much he has grown as an individual given the situations that he went through," she said. "It really shows that his perseverance is just impeccable."
Burse said the mission for publishing the book is clear.
"Really, I want to touch any generation that picks my book up and reads it," he said. "Any age can get something out of it, but I really want to focus on the young people. We all go through obstacles in our life, whatever they may be, but my message is to still have faith in God."
"I want to teach young kids about life," Burse said. "Maybe there's a little boy or a little girl who could wind up in my shoes, that is going in the direction that I went through. Hopefully I can show them how important faith is to get through those times."
Burse said the book is the first in what will be a two-part series.
"I have a 'Part Two' already written," he said. "This book is about my childhood up until I got incarcerated. The next book will be about my life after that and how I have grown since then. It will tell about the second half of my life so far."
"My Life: The Struggles and Pain" is available through Kingsway Press in Cleveland, Tennessee. The book can be ordered by contacting Burse at jermaineburse2023@gmail.com or by visiting Burse's Facebook page.
Burse said the book will be available to purchase on Amazon in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.