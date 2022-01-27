Prince joins AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Health Depot

AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Brittany Prince, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Health Depot in Chatsworth.
Prince joins Dr. Sarah Polow and the care team at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Health Depot, which offers a wide range of medical services for the family. The clinicians provide comprehensive services and solutions that help people stay fit, happy and healthy.
Prince has a strong desire to serve others. She has a passion for learning and growing as a healthcare provider.
“After witnessing a hospice nurse caring for my aunt, I knew healthcare was what I was meant to do,” said Prince.
Prince earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Dalton State College. She completed her master of science in nursing from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee. She is certified through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Prince is now seeing new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call (706) 695-0561.
