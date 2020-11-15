There wasn't anything "derogatory" or "nefarious" about Tim Wright's victory in the the eighth annual Whitfield Education Foundation celebrity spelling bee Thursday, although those were the two words he spelled correctly in the final to defeat Olivia Guthrie.
In a sense, the triumph was redemption for Wright, now the principal of Pleasant Grove Elementary School, as he hasn't forgotten an ignominious spelling bee experience when he was a student in Murray County decades ago, he said with a knowing laugh. "All I remember is being 12 years old and going out on the first word of the county spelling bee."
On Thursday, he nailed his first word, and every one after that. His avenue for victory opened when Guthrie, a North Georgia National Bank employee, misfired on "bindi," a colored dot worn on the center of the forehead, typically by Hindus and Jains.
"I was pretty confident on all the words for the most part," except for "aspersions," when he was unsure whether the final vowel was an "a" or "o," said Wright, who spent more than two decades at Cohutta Elementary as a teacher, administrator and principal before taking over as Pleasant Grove's principal. "I haven't done this in a long time, and it is taxing on the nerves."
The bee began with 19 spellers, including Keller Williams Realty's Kay Perry, who wore a "bee" costume; Mike Riddle, a retired educator who started in costume and character as Ebenezer Scrooge and kept the audience entertained with jokes and riddles; and Todd Thompson, a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy who brought his K9 partner, Eddy, to join him on stage to the delight of the crowd and his fellow contestants.
Thompson was weighing the possibility of bringing Eddy with him to the bee, and when everyone he spoke to endorsed the idea, it became an easy decision, he said. "He's such a well-mannered dog, and he's been in front of hundreds and hundreds of kids for presentations at schools, so he's" accustomed to crowds.
Thompson and Eddy — who reached the finale earlier this year of the reality TV competition "America's Top Dog" — exited Thursday's bee with a misstep on "museum," but Thompson didn't leave empty handed, as he raised the most money of any speller, more than $12,000. Spellers are asked to raise funds for the foundation, a nonprofit established in 1990, through selling tickets and soliciting donations.
"I'm not a great speller — I just wanted to get past the first word or two — but this is icing on the cake, because it's such a good cause," Thompson said. "To find out that we raised the most money just tickles me to death, and I got a cool trophy, too."
Misspelling "periodically" forced Riddle from the stage, leaving a field of six, and then Perry misfired on "proportionate" to leave a final four of Lacey Garland from Professional Pharmacy, The Recreational Group's Christa Speights and the two finalists. Garland was first to go, on "prestigious," and then Speights had to settle for the bronze medal due to an error on "verandas."
The celebrity bee "is the cornerstone fundraiser we do," with funds raised at the bee — and other events throughout the year — funneled back into Whitfield County Schools through grants, according to Smitty Barnett, executive director of the foundation. This summer, the foundation announced more than $77,000 in grants to Whitfield County Schools for this school year.
Corey Orr, who teaches the science enrichment class at Eastbrook Middle School, has received a grant each of the past three years, and they've ''definitely enriched the experiences for students in my classroom," she said Thursday. Last year, they purchased 3D printers and supplies, while the latest grant will cover an "earthquake challenge" where students construct buildings to withstand earthquakes, then test them on a shake table.
"I've seen quiet kids really come out of their shells" with these types of projects, said Orr, a graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School. "Without these grants, they would not have the chance to experience these great things."
Another grant recipient in this latest round was Joe Barnett, gifted coordinator for Whitfield County Schools, who said this summer that "we are very thankful for the Whitfield Education Foundation and their continuing support of learning all over our district."
"This grant of $2,500," for the system's Literacy in Resource: Reading, Researching and Reacting initiative, "will help us to enrich the classroom libraries of each of our 13 elementary school resource classrooms with rigorous informational texts to accompany the module of study in the various areas," Joe Barnett added. "While it won't fully fund the libraries, it will give us a huge head start in providing books for each school's ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for High Achievers) classroom, (and) we will continue to look for funding sources and grants to help us get all the classrooms fully stocked with challenging texts that will help our students as they work to research and think critically about the topics they are exploring in their enrichment classes."
The power of the grants was one of the main reasons Wright agreed to participate in the bee.
"I appreciate the foundation, and every year I go to the celebration when the grants are awarded," said Wright, who sold the most tickets of any speller (72), which earned him additional door prizes. "The grants allow us to do projects schools can't always fund."
