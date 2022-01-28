Principles of baseball training help guide Dalton Academy principal

As an athletic trainer in professional baseball, Matthew Mederios learned quickly that establishing trust with the athletes he treated was important, and he wants students at The Dalton Academy to have the same faith in their teachers and the staff members.
"Relationships are key" in education, especially with high school students, just as they are in athletic training, said Mederios, who spent nearly two decades as a high school principal and assistant principal in Florida before moving north to become the principal of Dalton's new high school, which opened for students in grades 10-12 in August. Ballplayers need to know two things about a trainer, that the latter has the best interests of the former at heart, and that "you actually know your stuff."
Likewise, students at The Dalton Academy will know that "we have them in the right classes for their future, because we're going to get to know their goals, ambitions and dreams," said Mederios, who was named the 2017 Lee County (Florida) Person of the Year, the 2015-16 North Fort Myers (Florida) Rotarian of the Year and the 2010 Assistant Principal of the Year in Lee County. "It's all going to be about relationships, relevance and rigor."
Relevance and rigor of content will be "the focus" at the academy, and "students will benefit from" that, said Tim Scott, superintendent of Dalton Public Schools. "We are thankful to give all students an opportunity" to choose which high school is best for them.
"It starts with relationships — everything will be based on trust — and then relevance, showing students what they're learning is relevant to their lives and futures," Mederios said. "Rigor will be at the forefront, because we want active, involved learners, not passive learners."
"We're going to give these students a sense of family," said Paige Watts, who heads up the Translation Academy at The Dalton Academy. "We want them to understand they have people here who love and care about them."
At The Dalton Academy, every student selects one of eight pathways — entrepreneurship and leadership, healthcare science and sports medicine, audio/visual technology and film, law enforcement/forensic science, sports and entertainment marketing and management, teaching as a profession, early childhood education and a translation program — and it's fair to say Mederios has his focus closer on the healthcare science and sports medicine pathway than the others since he's a certified athletic trainer, he said with a chuckle. "To say I'm excited about that pathway here would be an understatement."
Crystal Clark, herself a certified athletic trainer, is leading the program, and she's launched a sports medicine club to provide hands-on opportunities for students, much in the way Mederios did while an educator in Florida before coming to Dalton, he said.
"That's a lab experience outside a classroom, and it's great to have it here at The Dalton Academy."
Taking the initiative
A native of upstate New York, "I wanted to work in pro baseball — that was my goal — and help athletes rehab," he said. He attended the State University of New York at Buffalo, where he received his degree in sport and exercise studies, and sent more than 100 letters to pro and minor league baseball teams seeking an internship.
Only one called — the Houston Astros, to work in the New York Penn League roughly 45 minutes from his house — but "I only needed one," he said. "I worked at a grocery store during the day, then drove 45 minutes to the ballpark to work all night, and I probably worked 18-20 hours per day — I didn't get much sleep — but I loved it."
Because of his experiences, he tells students "you can't just sit back and say 'I have good grades, I'll get a good job.'"
"You have to show initiative, and if you do get the break you have to do a good job and make a good impression," he said. "You can't lie back and just expect good things to happen to you."
Minor leagues
His senior year of college he spotted an internship in Fort Myers and because his grandfather lived there at the time — and because he could escape Buffalo's harsh winters for southwest Florida — he "jumped on it," he said.
That internship at a local hospital led to work training for the Fort Myers Royals, then an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals — Fort Myers was also at the time the spring training home for the Royals — and he progressed to working for the Spokane Indians, then Kansas City's short-season Class A affiliate.
"You're working every day six months of the year, but you bond with the guys, and there's a lot of camaraderie," he said. "You look out for one another, and it's like a family."
During his time in pro baseball, he got to know Manny Acta, who went on to manage in the majors with Cleveland and Washington, and Carlos Beltran, who was the American League's 1999 Rookie of the Year, was named to nine All-Star teams and won three Gold Gloves.
Acta was "a really nice guy, and even though Beltran was only 18 or 19 (when I watched him), you could see he was different" from the rest, Mederios said. Beltran "was gifted."
Royals royalty
He also met Jeff Conine, who played 17 seasons in the majors, and Kevin Appier, who was later inducted into the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame, as they moved through Fort Myers on injury rehab stints, but his favorite memory from working in baseball was attending a Garth Brooks concert with George Brett, who was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot with 98% of the vote and is considered by many the greatest player in Royals history, as well as a top-five all-time third baseman.
At that time, Brett's brother, Bobby, owned the Spokane Indians, and George Brett would occasionally drop into town as both a roving instructor and to catch up with his brother, Mederios said. When George Brett offered a VIP ticket to that night's concert Mederios didn't hesitate.
Brett is "really funny, and he's got a million stories," Mederios said. "I loved talking hitting with him."
Considering Brett had 3,154 hits and retired with a .305 batting average, his hitting philosophy was surprisingly simple.
"He told me he never would swing at anything other than a fastball unless he had two strikes," and that "he tried to hit the ball through the wall, not over the wall," Mederios said. Despite not trying to clear the wall, Brett managed 317 home runs, and he's one of four players — Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Stan Musial are the others — with at least 3,000 hits, 300 home runs and a career .300 batting average.
Transition to education
Mederios was poised to move up to be a trainer for the Royals Double-A affiliate — at that time located in Wichita, Kansas — the next season, but instead he made his last year with Spokane his final year in pro baseball.
"I just wasn't feeling it," said Mederios, who holds a master’s in educational leadership and a doctor of education in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "In the offseason, I'd been coaching high school and was a trainer, and I did some substitute teaching, which I really enjoyed."
Already based in Fort Myers for his work with the Royals, Mederios began teaching high school health and physical education, as well as coaching baseball, he said.
"It was a great transition for me."
Mederios and his wife Joni have two children, Luke, a seventh-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School, and Riley, a third-grader at Westwood School.
His son is "a swimmer, and my daughter is really into dance (with the) Dance Theater of Dalton," he said. "My wife and I met in Fort Myers, (as) she's a certified athletic trainer, too."
While leaving a promising career as an athletic trainer in professional baseball for education may surprise some, Mederios knows he made the right decision.
"I loved being in a classroom — I spent eight years as a teacher — and it was awesome," he said.
He also was an athletic trainer for high school sports and coached varsity baseball and basketball earlier in his career because "I just love mentoring kids, inside and outside the classroom."
