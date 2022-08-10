Dalton High School's drama club is opening its year in spectacular fashion Saturday, welcoming professional actor and Southeast Whitfield High School graduate Cordell Cole for a workshop.
More than a decade as a professional actor, classes and workshops, plus years of roles in school and community productions have helped Cole compile a list of valuable bits of advice he'll share, he said. However, his advice isn't only for those who want to be an actor.
"If you trust yourself, you'll be successful in anything, (from) acting to being a firefighter to owning a business," he said. "You have to listen to — and connect with — people to be great at anything."
The meeting is for Dalton High drama club members and prospective members to learn from a professional, as well as enjoy a "movie night meet and greet" and refreshments, said Wes Phinney, the head of Dalton High's drama department. Dalton High starts auditions for the 2022 one-act play competition Monday and Tuesday.
Cole became acquainted with Phinney, his wife Jennifer and Alana Sane, who was head of Southeast Whitfield High School's drama department and now has the same role at Dalton Junior High School, through the Artistic Civic Theatre (ACT), so he's happy to visit the Dalton High drama department in the short time he has between acting jobs, he said.
"I was doing shows in Vermont — I go where the work is — and I'll start rehearsals for a show outside Denver" next week.
Though the acting "bug caught me" early on, Cole was unsure that an acting career was "possible or unattainable," he said. After attending the annual Georgia Thespian Conference — "an infectious atmosphere" — with his fellow Southeast drama members, Cole was certain "I will do this" for a profession.
He earned an apprenticeship with Wisconsin's American Players Theatre after graduating from college with a bachelor of arts degree in fine arts, which was followed by two years of touring with the American Shakespeare Center, he said. He's performed in a variety of roles, from a production about mythical legends presented in a multi-level pool with "elaborate portals" to a Regional BroadwayWorld award nomination for his role as Richmond in "Richard III" at 2021's Utah Shakespeare Festival — "really special" — to Lancelot in "Spamalot."
Cole "was a very talented young performer in some of our children's theater productions at ACT, (and) I have followed his career for many years," Wes Phinney said. "I am very excited that my students will not only get to hear from and work with a professional actor, but a professional actor who — like themselves — started here in Dalton."
In his youth, Cole appreciated performing because it "was an opportunity to feel seen and get out that extra energy," but he now values it for "the chance to truly connect with someone else," he said. While acting, "there's no room for a mask — people can tell when it's phony — you have to be honest and authentic."
"You have to find your method, whatever that is, the way you work and what connects you to that emotion," he said. "Trust yourself."
"Don't try to be anyone else or copy them," he added. "Self-confidence, presence and connection" are the keys to success not only in acting but "in life."
