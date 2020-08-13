Professional Eye Associates has new Calhoun location

Professional Eye Associates is excited to announce the move of its Calhoun office to a newly renovated, larger building in Calhoun to better serve their patients. This month, Professional Eye Associates purchased the new office and will be relocating from 136 Belmont Drive to 101 Professional Court at the beginning of October. The doctors at Professional Eye Associates have served patients in northwest Georgia for 50 years and "are committed to providing excellent and compassionate eye care to their patients in Gordon County."
“Our new office provides many improvements to our previous location," said ophthalmologist Dr. Timothy O’Boyle. "It is more patient-friendly with much easier traffic to negotiate and parking is plentiful and close. Our new office will also allow us to expand the medical procedures that we can offer in Calhoun. We are excited about the future of Calhoun and, with this investment, Professional Eye Associates is making a significant commitment to be a long-term presence in the Calhoun medical community."
O’Boyle, Daniel McBride (optometrist) and Van Davis (optometrist) will continue seeing patients in their new facility.
