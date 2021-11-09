Profiled Vietnam veteran families to be recognized

Families and friends of the Vietnam veterans from Whitfield and Murray counties who died in the war and whose profiles were published in the Daily Citizen-News will be recognized by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society on Sunday at Chatsworth First Baptist Church. The recognition gets underway at 2:30 p.m., and the public is invited.
The speaker is Mark Millican, a retired journalist and freelance writer who authored the 18 profiles this year of the men who were killed in action or died in accidents in Vietnam from 1966-70. For more information, call (706) 217-5565.
