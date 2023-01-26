Trauma Reboot Recovery at First Baptist Church — a program helping veterans, first responders and anyone suffering from trauma — is now accepting participants.
Trauma Reboot Recovery is a 12-week trauma healing course starting Monday, Feb. 6, at First Baptist Church's youth hall in Dalton to help people/families heal from moral and spiritual wounds from trauma. The Reboot course provides a unique insight with Christian faith-based support.
Reboot “communities” are safe, private, peer-led and are offered at no cost to participants. Childcare and a pre-discussion meal are provided weekly to remove barriers of entry for families seeking help. Participation of spouses and loved ones are urged and encouraged, because trauma impacts the entire family.
Reboot Recovery is headquartered near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where it was founded in 2011 by occupational therapist Dr. Jenny Owens and her husband, Evan. What began as a small group in the Owens’ home has expanded to more than 250 U.S. and international course locations. Typical meeting places include churches, military bases, Veterans Affairs hospitals, community centers and homes.
Please register by going to rebootrecovery.com/responders/join. For more information, contact Lee Oliver at (706) 260-7294.
