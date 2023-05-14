For several years, city of Dalton officials have known there’s a need for new aircraft hangars at Dalton Municipal Airport. But finding the money to pay for them has been challenging.
On Thursday at a meeting of the city Finance Committee (made up of City Council members), City Administrator Andrew Parker said the city now has that funding. Parker said state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, and other members of the city’s delegation to the state legislature were able to get a $2.25 million grant for the project in the fiscal year 2024 budget the legislature passed earlier this year.
On Monday, City Council members are expected to vote on a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation, which will administer the grant, to receive the money. The contract calls for a $750,000 match from the city for a total amount of $3 million. The council will meet at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
The project hasn’t been designed, so officials don’t know exactly how large it will be. But Dalton Municipal Airport Manager Andrew Wiersma said it should hold about 21 aircraft. The last time new hangars were built at the airport was 2007. The airport currently has 28 aircraft housed at the airport.
Wiersma said the airport currently has a wait list of 45 aircraft owners who would like to lease hangars at the airport.
Parker said the hangars will provide a stable revenue stream for the airport. The airport has two sources of revenue: fuel sales and hangar rentals. Officials said fuel sales are more volatile.
Wiersma said fuel sales are currently 60% of revenue and hangar rentals 40%. Officials said their goal is to have an even split of revenue between fuel sales and hangar rentals.
