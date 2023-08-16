When the Boy Scouts of Varnell Troop 67 take part in American flag replacement and retirement ceremonies, they not only raise the flag high above local cemeteries and campsites but seek to engender patriotism in today’s youth.
Although Troop 67 may currently consist of just four scouts between the ages of 11 and 17, the troop members still manage to help keep fresh flags flying. Scouts Tristan Ford, 14, and Braxton Teasley, 13, helped Scoutmaster Tom Phillips replace the American flag that was hanging above the Varnell Cemetery during an annual replacement ceremony on July 24.
This tradition is just one of the many ways Phillips hopes to instill honor in his scouts, with multiple flag ceremonies being held by the troop members throughout the year to “show respect towards our country and those that have come before."
“A lot of our program revolves around patriotism and showing proper respect for the flag,” said Phillips. “Typically each year we’ll go up on the Saturday before Memorial Day to the Chattanooga National Cemetery and help the Cherokee Area scouts put flags out at the gravesites of veterans. We definitely try to instill the proper respect in retiring the flag and what goes into the process.”
The flag ceremonies at the Chattanooga National Cemetery each year help kick off a three-day campout at the Chickamauga Battlefield .
“It also helps us finish a lot of rank requirements,” said Ford, who holds the First Class rank and is close to reaching the STAR rank. Ford has been with Troop 67 for three years.
According to the Boy Scouts of America, a scout must be active in their troop as a First Class scout for at least four months, earn six merit badges, complete six hours of service projects and serve in a leadership position within the troop to earn the STAR ranking.
“At the cemetery, we put a flag exactly one foot away from each veteran’s grave,” said Ford. “If we see any broken flags or flags touching the ground, we take care of them and display them in a better place.”
One ceremony the troop members conduct year-round is the traditional burning of old and worn flags. Burning is the approved method of retiring unserviceable flags, said Phillips.
“Anybody can drop off their old flags to the troop,” Phillips said. “We will receive those flags and then do flag retirement ceremonies, either on campouts or at the Varnell United Methodist Church, which is our charter organization. They have a fire pit out back that was actually an Eagle Scout project from years ago. Through this we show our scouts how to properly fold, raise or lower the flag and how to show proper respect towards it.”
The U.S. Department of Defense says the proper way to respectfully dispose of a flag is by burning it in a “dignified way.” As it is burning, participants are advised to salute the flag and either recite the Pledge of Allegiance or hold a moment of silence.
“If we are given multiple flags for a singular ceremony, we will wait for each flag to be fully consumed before retiring the next one,” said Phillips. “We also mention where each flag was used when retiring each one. Say, if a flag was flown over the Dalton Police Department or the courthouse or at the scoutmaster’s house, we will take the time to memorialize each one before retiring them.”
Phillips said the flag replacement and retirement ceremonies have been a part of the troop since long before he joined. Phillips began in a leadership position with the troop in 2015 and had three sons come up through the scouts.
Ford said the importance of respectfully retiring the flag is something everyone should know.
“Without retiring it properly, other people could do it the way they think is proper and accidentally do it the incorrect way,” said Ford. “So us retiring the flags helps save someone else the trouble of trying to figure out what the correct way might be. It also gives us the opportunity to learn more about respecting those who died for America.”
Ford said participating in the flag ceremonies for three years has been worthwhile.
“There’s a certain sense of pride that you feel when you see all of the flags placed on veterans’ graves and above the cemeteries,” Ford said.
Anyone with old or worn flags can drop them off at the Varnell United Methodist Church office at 3485 Highway 2 or stop by during troop meetings at the church. Varnell Troop 67 meets Monday nights from 7 to 8:30.
