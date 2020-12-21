Proposed Dalton 2021 budget calls for less spending

Spending would fall by some $900,000 from the current year under a proposed 2021 Dalton general fund budget.
City Council members held a public hearing on the budget Monday night.
"Our department heads have really done an excellent job in controlling spending," said Mayor David Pennington.
The budget calls for $34.4 million in spending, down from the $35.3 million in spending in the 2020 budget.
Council members set the 2020 property tax rate at 2.237 mills in August, down from 2.482 mills in 2019 and from 2.616 mills in 2018. They will set the 2021 tax rate next fall, but the budget, which is balanced, does not call for a tax increase. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The city taxes on 100% of assessed value.
The technology department would see its budget increase to $544,400 from $422,385 under the proposed budget. City Administrator Jason Parker said that reflects, among other things, increases in overtime funding, health insurance, training and computer software support.
Contingency spending would rise to $401,300 from $150,000. Parker said the proposed budget does not include any capital improvement items, "so the contingency provides some cushion there."
Administration would fall to $522,600 from $567,025. And the Parks and Recreation Department would fall to $3.5 million from $4 million. In both cases, Parker said the declines are a result, in part, in reducing the spending to the average of what each department actually spent during the last three years.
The council is scheduled to hold a called meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall to adopt the 2021 budget.
