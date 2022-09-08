Food trucks have become common in many American cities, and the Dalton City Council is considering a law that could allow them to operate here.
The council members heard the first reading Tuesday of an ordinance that would allow some operations of trucks that prepare and sell food.
"People are spending more time outdoors and enjoying more of what our city, and especially our downtown, has to offer," said council member Annalee Sams. "We've had people asking for this, and we want to make sure it is done safely. When you are talking about the delivery of food, that's a pretty big responsibility."
City Administrator Andrew Parker said city staff have been working on the proposal for several months.
"The reason we have been studying this is that there was a change in state law about two years ago, Senate bill 345, as well as the fact that our current ordinances are currently mute on local food vendors. We have no way to regulate them or to provide them licenses," he said.
He said staff have been studying what other cities have done.
"This will create a licensing process administered through the (city) clerk's office to allow mobile food vendors," Parker said.
The trucks would be allowed to operate only at city-sponsored events "or any sort of committee or authority that is associated with the city, similar to the events we hold at Burr (Performing Arts) Park. Those are administered through the DDDA (Downtown Dalton Development Authority), so those would qualify."
City Council member Steve Farrow said council members hope this will be a "first step."
"We hope this goes well, and if it does, we can open it up to other sorts of events," he said.
To obtain a license, the food truck vendor would have to have a food services license. The food truck would have to pass an inspection by the city fire marshal and have general liability insurance coverage of at least $1 million for injuries and $300,000 for damage to property.
Parker said before the council members vote on the measure at their Monday, Sept. 19, meeting, the law will be amended to allow local businesses to bring in food trucks to serve at their events when there is no charge to individuals for the food.
He said there could be other "fine-tuning" after staff receive feedback from the DDDA and the Parks and Recreation Commission.
The council members voted 3-0 to:
• Accept a $1.224 million bid from Bartow Paving of Cartersville to resurface 3.969 miles of city streets, including parts of Brooks Road, Cedar Street, College Drive, Crescent Street, Elkwood Road, Glenwood Avenue, Lakemont Drive, Maple Street, Red Cross Drive, Royal Drive, Spruce Street, Tony Ingle Parkway, Vernon Avenue and West Franklin Street. The paving will be funded with the city's share of a local maintenance and improvement grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
• Authorize the city attorney to petition Superior Court to begin eminent domain proceedings on the property at 312 W. Waugh St. (at the intersection of Waugh and Thornton Avenue). The city plans a stormwater control project that involves the property.
Members Tyree Goodlett and Dennis Mock were absent.
Dalton Police Department Officer Chase Jenkins was presented with the department's Lifesaving Award at the meeting. Jenkins was one of the officers in attendance when a car struck spectators at the Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center in July. He applied a tourniquet to one of the people most seriously injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.