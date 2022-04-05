Dalton Public Schools may change attendance boundaries for Blue Ridge School and Roan School as soon as the 2022-23 school year to boost declining enrollment at Roan.
Members of the Dalton Board of Education discussed the proposal during a work session Friday, and the earliest they could vote on changing boundary lines for the schools would be during their next meeting on Monday, April 18.
"I'd suggest we meet with parents so they understand what we're doing and why,” said Superintendent Tim Scott. "We want to earn the maximum funding the state will allow.”
To receive state funding for assistant principal, counselor and media specialist positions in Georgia an elementary school must have at least 450 students, Scott said. In 2017 Roan had 449, but that has decreased each year, down to 375 this year, although that is projected to rise to 388 next year due to larger kindergarten enrollment, among other factors.
Under the proposal the area south of East Morris Street as well as east of and including 11th Avenue would transfer to Roan's enrollment zone, said Scott. This would add 97 students to Roan.
Blue Ridge students who ride the bus currently and move to Roan would still be offered bus transportation, Scott said. It's also possible the board members could choose to grandfather in at least some current Blue Ridge students, allowing them to remain at Blue Ridge even if they live in the new Roan zone.
"The last time we rezoned was in 2009, and (Roan) got a section from Blue Ridge to increase enrollment," said Charlie Tripp, Roan's principal.
Also during Friday’s meeting, board members voted 5-0 to approve teacher device refreshes for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
"We've done this before,” said Theresa Perry, the chief financial officer for Dalton Public Schools.
The school system will use $297,500 of federal American Rescue Plan funds to purchase 350 devices from Dell EMC.
Perry also presented her latest draft of the fiscal year 2023 budget to the board members Friday, estimating a general fund balance of $25.3 million at the start of the fiscal year.
The school board seeks "to stay north of $16.5 million" in future years with the general fund, said Chairman Matt Evans. "That's generally where we want to be."
The latest budget draft includes a one-time $2,000 supplement to Dalton Public Schools employees, a $2 million increase in salary and benefits, and the addition of 24 positions, including five Exceptional Student Services paraprofessionals and three Exceptional Student Services teachers to educate a rising number of special education students, Perry said. The average salary improvement for teachers would be 3.5% with a minimum increase of 2.4%, and "people on the beginning part of the scale will see a very nice increase in pay" to attract qualified candidates.
“There are not as many candidates out there as there used to be,” with fewer students enrolled in schools of education at colleges and universities as well, said Mendy Woods, chief human resources officer. “We feel that” shortage.
“In general, people are not choosing teaching as a profession” as much as they once did, with elementary education now a “shortage area for the first time,” Sharon Hixon, dean of the School of Education at Dalton State College, has said. It’s a “crisis for us.”
