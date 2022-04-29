There were 1,386 pinwheels on the lawn of Dalton City Hall on Thursday, representing the 1,386 reports of child abuse or neglect in Whitfield County in 2021.
Mary Smith, child abuse prevention program manager with the Family Support Council, acknowledged that number is disheartening.
“I believe it has been over 1,000 every year since we started more than a decade ago,” she said. “But we can change that. Everyone here has the ability to make an impact.”
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Each year community members, government officials, social workers, educators, law enforcement officers and others attend a Pinwheels for Prevention ceremony.
Smith noted the pinwheels represent reports, not convictions, and some of those reports will not be substantiated. But she also said only about a third of abuse cases are reported.
While the pinwheels represent reports of all types of child abuse, Thursday’s program focused largely on sexual abuse.
Assistant District Attorney Ben Kenemer, who prosecutes child sexual abuse cases in Whitfield and Murray counties, was the speaker.
“Most child abuse cases begin when a child trusts an adult enough to tell them what is happening to (the child),” he said.
Kenemer said that adult can be a family member or someone they go to church with. He said it is often a teacher or school counselor. He praised those who take the time to build relationships with children and who are alert to signs of problems in their lives.
Smith said she believes schools are probably the largest single place where abuse reports originate in Whitfield County.
Smith, who has been working with children and families for more than 50 years, said alcohol is often a factor in child abuse and sexual abuse.
While many parents or guardians worry about strangers abducting or harming their children, Smith said 90% of children who are sexually abused are abused by someone they know.
“Sometimes, it’s a family member. It’s often a stepfather or mother’s boyfriend,” she said. “Child molestation is less common in households where both biological parents are present. But it can happen there. We had one recently where both parents were involved.”
“Pornography is a factor, especially when children are abused by other children,” she said. “It’s so easy to access, and I don’t think parents are aware of what a lot of children are watching now.”
Smith noted sexual abuse survivors are all different, and the types of abuse can be different, too. Some people, she noted, recover better than others, while others carry psychological scars into adulthood.
She said studies indicate that few victims of child sexual abuse go on to sexually abuse children, and most child molesters were not molested themselves as children.
The event also recognized three schools with Heroes Against Child Abuse Awards for raising the most money to help fund local programs to combat child abuse. They are Eton Elementary School (first place), Christian Heritage School (second place) and Westwood School (third place).
“It’s a competition among local schools,” said Sandee Hooper, a board member of the Family Support Council. “They hold different events and sales throughout the year to help raise money.”
