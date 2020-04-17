Protecting one another: Health district director reminds public to continue with COVID-19 precautions

Wear masks in public. Continue to practice social distancing.
That was the advice given to the public Thursday night by Dr. Zachary Taylor, director of the North Georgia Health District, which serves six counties including Whitfield and Murray.
Taylor spoke with Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter in a discussion that was live-streamed. Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig will host another public conference call that will be live-streamed on Tuesday at 5 p.m. They are scheduled to be joined by Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
Health officials spent several weeks telling Americans that only health care workers needed to wear masks.
“Seriously people: STOP BUYING MASKS!” tweeted U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Feb. 29. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #coronavirus, but if health-care providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”
But on April 3, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed itself and urged people to wear masks, even improvised cloth masks, in public.
Taylor said there is some truth “that a mask doesn’t necessarily keep you from becoming infected, especially the surgical-style masks that you see people wearing in public. They tend to have openings on the side so they’re not completely protective like the types of masks and respirators you see our health care providers wearing.”
But Taylor said even if a mask doesn't provide 100% protection to the wearer, it can keep those wearing them from spreading the virus to others.
“So I would encourage you all to wear a mask if you go to the grocery store or if you’re out in public for some reason simply because you could have early infection, what we would call pre-symptomatic infection, or you could have an asymptomatic infection and so could therefore transmit the virus to other people you’re around, and we’d like you to protect these people,” he said.
Taylor said because the masks aren't foolproof, people should continue to practice social distancing even while wearing them. He also stressed that people should continue to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly and to clean surfaces and objects they touch frequently.
Taylor said the Whitfield County Health Department at 800 Professional Blvd. is hosting drive-thru testing Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. for people who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough and sore throat.
“If someone believes they have those symptoms and they want to schedule a test, they should call (888) 881-1474 to set up an appointment,” Taylor said. “We also have a testing site in Cherokee County, and we’re going to start one next week in Gilmer County.”
Taylor said 88 tests had been conducted as of Thursday in Whitfield County and 97 in Cherokee County.
“We expect that number to pick up as people learn about the availability of our testing now,” he said. “We hope it does because we would like to test more people. We could probably do 300 or 400 tests a week here. And if we have a higher demand, we’ll expand our hours and we could do more testing.”
Taylor said the lab being used by the health department has promised test results in 24 to 48 hours, down from seven to 10 days.
Taylor said that's “not where we want to be in the future, but it’s a big improvement over what we have had. So far they’ve been able to do that, so we’re hopeful that they’re going to continue to be able to do that. They are serving the entire state, so they’re getting a lot of tests in.”
“We were all frustrated early on about the availability of testing and the backlog that was occurring in our commercial laboratories to get the test results,” he said. “If we had a well-functioning testing system that was rapid where people could get their results quickly, we could quickly define people, diagnose people that were infected with this, we could isolate those people, and that would help us reduce the transfer in our community so that we could all function safely and have business as usually safely.”
Taylor said widespread testing will likely reveal that more people have the virus than is currently known and that will mean the infection fatality rate is lower than current estimates.
“The mortality rate is probably lower because of the cases we don’t know about,” he said. “But even if it’s 1% or a half percent, that’s still many fold higher than what we see with influenza. We’ve seen medical providers dying of coronavirus, and you don’t see that in a normal influenza season, and people with influenza are hospitalized all the time. Of course, one major difference is we do have a vaccine for influenza, and we do have a treatment for influenza.”
Taylor said it will likely be next spring before a vaccine is available for the coronavirus.
“The first thing they have to do is make sure it’s safe to give to humans,” Taylor said. “The second thing they have to do is make sure it’s effective when it’s given to humans. Then once they have decided this is the vaccine we’re going to use, it’s going to have to be mass-produced, and once it’s produced, then we have to get it out to the public.”
Taylor said to reach “herd immunity” in which the spread of the virus is disrupted because so many people are immune, some 80% of the population would have to be immune, either by having been infected and surviving the virus or by receiving a vaccine.
Taylor said people will likely have to be vaccinated against the virus multiple times in their lives.
Taylor said the combination of hydroxychloroquine (used to treat malaria) and azithromycin, or Z-Pack, is being tested to determine its effectiveness against the virus.
He also said that blood plasma from people who have survived the virus is being tested to see if it can help those suffering from the virus.
“It certainly is a plausible treatment,” he said.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a health research center at the University of Washington whose forecasts are relied upon by the state of Georgia, has once again revised its forecast. It originally predicted that the number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Georgia would peak on April 23 at 10,202. But that model was revised last week to show hospitalizations peaking in Georgia on April 20 at 4,455. The latest revision shows hospitalizations peaking on May 1 at 3,153.
Labor commissioner to participate in next conference call
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig will host another live public conference call on Tuesday at 5 p.m. They are scheduled to be joined by Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler who will share an overview of the expanded rules and resources recently announced by the Department of Labor as part of the state’s COVID-19 response to assist both employers and employees.
This event will be live-streamed via the Whitfield County website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637. The call-in number will be given during the conference call. To submit questions prior to the conference call, email CountyConnect@whitfieldcountyga.com.
