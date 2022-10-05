A global producer of animal proteins has announced plans to build a broth factory in the Carbondale Business Park just south of Dalton that will create 80 jobs.
Essentia Protein Solutions announced it will invest $100 million in the facility, which will be on 20 acres in the park, which hosts facilities for the GEDIA Automotive Group, Hanwha Qcells and XL Brands.
In a press release, Essentia Protein Solutions (essentiaproteins.com/na), which is based in Ankeny, Iowa, said the facility “will process USDA U.S. Department of Agriculture)-inspected, refrigerated raw material to produce food-grade stocks, broths and fats.”
The company said its broth-making process uses only heat and water and doesn’t use additives or solvents.
“We are pleased to announce this investment to support our customers’ needs for clean-label food ingredients,” said Corey Jansen, president and CEO of Essentia North America in the press release.
“We are excited about the partnership with the city of Dalton and Whitfield County, and we look forward to many years of growth together.”
The Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority worked with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Georgia Power Economic Development Team on this project location.
Carl Campbell, executive director of the Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority, said the company will break ground on the site before the end of the year.
“Whitfield County is excited to welcome Essentia, a leading supplier to major food companies, to Carbondale Business Park,” said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen in a statement.
“This modern, automated food products plant will help to diversify our economy, add to our tax base and provide good job opportunities paying above current median wages. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with Essentia.”
To watch a video presentation on the plans for the facility, go to youtu.be/uV3EHCkquio.
