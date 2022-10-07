A new broth factory coming to the Carbondale Business Park will result in $3.5 million in new taxes to Whitfield County Schools and the Whitfield County government in its first 10 years of operation, according to county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
The commissioners discussed the plant during their meeting Thursday night, revealing new information on the project, which was announced Wednesday.
Essentia Protein Solutions, a global producer of animal proteins, announced it will invest $100 million in the facility, which will be on 20 acres in the park, which hosts facilities for the GEDIA Automotive Group, Hanwha Qcells and XL Brands.
Jensen said Essentia will pay $780,000 for the property.
In a press release, Essentia (essentiaproteins.com/na), which is based in Ankeny, Iowa, said the facility “will process USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture)-inspected, refrigerated raw material to produce food-grade stocks, broths and fats.”
The company said its broth-making process uses only heat and water and doesn’t use additives or solvents.
“We are pleased to announce this investment to support our customers’ needs for clean-label food ingredients,” said Corey Jansen, president and CEO of Essentia North America, in the press release. “We are excited about the partnership with the city of Dalton and Whitfield County, and we look forward to many years of growth together.”
Jensen said the facility will diversify the county's economy and should be "fairly recession-proof."
"There's nothing like inexpensive soup and comfort food," he said.
He said the facility will produce chicken broth that is sold under different brand names as well powdered broth that is used in various foods.
Commissioner Greg Jones said he wants to emphasize there would be no live animals in the facility.
"No live animals," added Jensen. "No slaughtering of animals. Nothing like that takes place. It's totally automated. No human touches the food. There's nobody pulling anything apart or cutting or any sort of meat processing."
The company said the facility will create 80 jobs.
Jensen said these will be "higher-paying jobs," such as engineers, quality control and inspectors.
The Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority worked with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Georgia Power Economic Development Team on the project location.
Carl Campbell, executive director of the Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority, said the company will break ground on the site before the end of the year.
To watch a video presentation on the plans for the facility, go to youtu.be/uV3EHCkquio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.