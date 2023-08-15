Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is asking the public to help identify the culprit behind a fire at Cove Baptist Fellowship Church in Whitfield County.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were requested by the Whitfield County Fire Department to respond to a suspected arson on Carbondale Road in Dalton.
“Upon investigation, a device resembling a Molotov cocktail was found in the remains of the fire,” said King. “Thankfully, no parties were injured, and the building only suffered minor damage from the fire. While a suspect has not been identified, our investigators are working tirelessly to identify the person behind this attack. Anyone with information on this fire should call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.”
In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.
Our office is assisting the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department with this investigation.
