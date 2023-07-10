The public is invited when Dave and Pauli’s Art Emporium presents a multimedia art exhibit titled “Renacimiento — Rebirth and Renaissance,” experiencing the world through the eyes, ears and hearts of Latino artists.
On Friday at 7 p.m. a very special collection of art created by Latino artists from throughout the Northwest Georgia region will go on display at Dave and Pauli’s Art Emporium in Dalton. The exhibition will provide a variety of perspectives related to the notion of change.
Gallery co-owner David Aft noted that Dalton’s Latino population has many stories to tell. Some deal with the idea of rebirth related to their perspectives on the immigrant experience. A new country, a different culture, finding a path to something different. Some of the work is very personal in nature, including what it feels like to survive trauma and the healing and growth shared by those who do.
The show will feature work by 12 artists and include a diverse set of media from oil and acrylic works to multimedia, photography and a few AI (artificial intelligence)-created pieces.
In addition to the opening night show on Friday, a workshop will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The workshop will feature presentations and panel discussions on topics such as “Working with Galleries and Gallery Owners,” “Building a Career in Art,” “Different Ways to Connect with Other Artists” and more.
There will be no costs for the workshop and, while space is limited, all are welcome to attend.
The show is curated by local artists Pablo Salaices and Mayelli Meza, both of whom will have pieces in the show.
Meza noted, ”It is tough for a Latin artist to succeed in our community. The majority of the Latin artists in our area have few resources and come from low-income households. I know that it’s common for parents not to encourage their children to pursue the arts, as they believe it offers few real chances for financial security.
“For myself, overcoming the stigma, of being self-taught, was a huge mountain to climb. I have been painting and drawing for more than 30 years. However, my path didn’t change until individuals like Phyllis Stephens, from the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, encouraged me and helped me overcome my obstacles. Others have nurtured my talent. Juan and Viviana Ramirez have championed my work, providing a canvas for many to appreciate my work. I am very grateful for their belief in my vision and dreams.
“I am honored and blessed to be part of this particular show, as it deals with rebirth and change. I’ve reinvented myself, as a mother and as a wife. I’m grateful for places like Dave and Pauli’s and their willingness to take a chance on displaying the work of several local artists. My wish is for area artists to fulfill their dreams and expectations.”
Salaices shared, “With this ‘Renacimiento’ exhibition I want to emphasize that Latin artists are here and our messages and activism is here and we will influence our community from here on out. This exhibition represents the intersection of Latin culture and identity, with the countless experiences, ideologies and places we have come to see in a completely dfferent homeland. We are simultaneously collections of our parents’ dreams and aspirations. In so many cases, they had to sacrifice in order to come to this country and build something from the ground up. As Latin artists, creators, lovers, friends, we are all reborn versions of our parents’ hopes and dreams.”
Gallery co-owner Pauli Aft noted she is tremendously excited about the show and the variety of perspectives represented by the work: “A lot of people don’t realize that Dalton’s Latino community has a wonderful and growing number of artists who are sharing their unique vision and stories.”
David Aft added he hopes those who are coming downtown for dinner or to attend the Summer Music Series will take some extra time to visit the gallery and enjoy the work.
“I am so proud that Dalton continues to evolve as an art, music and dining destination,” he said. “The change in our community over the last few years has been tremendous, both in its ambition and its diversity of spirit. Dalton continues to reflect our ever-changing world and these artists represent a valuable and important set of voices.”
For those who are unable to attend the opening, the gallery will be open on Saturday mornings and by appointment to enjoy the collection and explore.
Dave and Pauli’s Art Emporium is at 218 N. Hamilton St. The Emporium is dedicated to promoting the arts and showcasing local and regional artists.
