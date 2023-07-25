On Friday, Aug. 4, the Creative Arts Guild invites the public to a Gallery Opening and Artist Reception plus the Annual Festival Kick-Off Party.
At its location at 520 W. Waugh St. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Guild welcomes the public to an event featuring a special exhibit in Gallery FIVE20 of paintings by Guild founders, including Bernice Spigel.
In the early 1960s, after a stint at a New York ad agency where she worked with artists such as Andy Warhol, Spigel came to Dalton, nurtured the Guild through its infancy, and became its director in 1972 until she retired in 1993. She died in December 2009 leaving behind a lasting and profound legacy.
The Dalton community knew her as a selfless advocate of the arts, education and children’s causes. In addition to her work with the Guild, she was a staunch community leader and volunteer serving on a number of local advisory councils, committees and boards over the years. Come see the art of these founders and help us honor their legacy. Also, be sure to view artist Paul Fontana’s exhibit on display in Gallery ONE11.
The annual Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts
The evening of Aug. 4 is also the annual Festival Kick-Off Party/Reception providing community friends and art lovers with an early opportunity to sign up to help with the annual Festival in September. Choose any of the several Festival 2023 volunteer opportunities and receive your own official Festival 2023 T-shirt.
Festival chairpersons are fired up and already working on this great celebration of the arts; they would love to have as many volunteers as possible to join them (“many hands make light work and great fun”). Committees include Preview Party/Taste of Dalton (for the evening event Sept. 15), Children’s Hill (creative play and multicultural activities), Outdoor Artist Market, Marketing and Public Relations, Grounds and Event Logistics, Weekend Guest Services, Artist Hospitality and more.
The best way to volunteer is to simply attend the Kick-Off Party where you can choose your committee and preferred shift.
The Gallery Opening and Festival Kick-off event is free and open to the public; light refreshments will be available. Gallery Openings and Artist Receptions are great opportunities not only to view unique and captivating art but to chat informally with the artists and learn about their inspirations, media and techniques.
For more information about the Festival, contact David George at davidg@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 217-6677. More information is on the Guild’s Facebook page.
